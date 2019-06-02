Jun 02, 2019 10:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Proteas in trouble as Saifuddin castles van der Dussen
Catch all the live score and updates from match 5 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh being played at the Kennington Oval, London
Overs 36 to 40 roundup!
WICKET! van der Dussen b Saifuddin 41 (38)
WICKET! Miller c Mehidy b Mustafizur 38 (43)
Overs 31 to 35 roundup!
FIFTY up for du Plessis! 51 (45)
Overs 16 to 20 roundup!
WICKET! Markram b Shakib 45 (56)
Overs 6 to 10 roundup!
WICKET! de Kock run out (Rahim) 23 (32)
Overs 1 to 5 roundup!
Overs 46 to 50 roundup!
Overs 41 to 45 roundup!
WICKET! Rahim c van der Dussen b Phehlukwayo 78 (80)
Overs 36 to 40 roundup!
WICKET! Mithun b Tahir 21 (21)
WICKET! Shakib b Tahir 75 (84)
Overs 31 to 35 roundup!
Overs 26 to 30 roundup!
FIFTY up for Rahim! 53 (52)
FIFTY up for Shakib! 50 (54)
Overs 21 to 25 roundup!
Overs 16 to 20 roundup!
Overs 11 to 15 roundup!
WICKET! Soumya Sarkar c de Kock b Morris 43 (30)
Overs 6 to 10 roundup!
Overs 1 to 5 roundup!
South Africa win toss, opt to bowl first
FOUR! Shakib sends down a loose delivery which is sliding down leg and Duminy helps it along to the fine leg fence.
FOUR! Mortaza sends down a full off-cutter and Phehlukwayo drills it powerfully past sweeper cover.
Overs 36 to 40 roundup! Runs: 27 ; Wickets: 2 ; SA 228/5
Mustafizur strikes immediately in the 36th over as Miller gets a thick leading edge straight to the man at point. Jean-Paul Duminy walks out to bat but can’t make immediate impact as Mustafizur closes the over by giving away just 4 runs.
Mehidy Hasan returns to bowl from the other end and gives away just 3 runs. There’s a big scare for South Africa as Duminy is given OUT at the start of the next over. Mustafizur gets the ball to nip back in to Duminy and it hits him on the pads. They go for the review though and replays show the ball was missing the stumps. van der Dussen then goes on the offensive and hits Mustafizur for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries.
The batsmen don’t take any risks against Hasan who concedes just 5 runs in the 39th. Mohammad Saifuddin comes in to bowl the 40th over and does brilliantly as he castles van der Dussen on the very first delivery. He then closes out the over without giving away any runs. South Africa have Duminy and the big-hitting Andile Phehlukwayo at the crease but it’s an uphill task from here.
WICKET! van der Dussen b Saifuddin 41 (38)
van der Dussen was looking to accelerate and has a big ugly heave at the very first delivery but misses completely as the ball crashes into the stumps.
FOUR! Mustafizur offers some width on the next delivery and this time van der Dussen cuts it through the gap at point.
SIX! van der Dussen takes one step forward and sends the full delivery from Mustafizur flying over long-on for a maximum.
WICKET! Miller c Mehidy b Mustafizur 38 (43)
Mustafizur sends down a full length delivery and Miller looks to flick the ball but gets a thick leading edge which flies towards Mehidy at point who takes a sharp catch. Bangladesh are looking great at the moment.
Overs 31 to 35 roundup! Runs: 32 ; Wickets: 0 ; SA 201/3
Hossain concedes just 6 runs in the 31st over as the batsmen don’t go looking for any boundaries. Mehidy Hasan returns to the attack and this time Miller does find the boundary on the last ball of the over.
Hossain continues from the other end and he almost gets the breakthrough. van der Dussen was looking to cut but misses and the ball bounces just over the stumps before escaping past the keeper for FOUR byes. That was very very close!
Mustafizur Rahman returns to the attack for the 34th over. Miller gets a thick outside edge in the over and the ball loops high towards third man. Mahmudullah is the man there but he just doesn’t judge the flight of the ball as it lands just short of him. That should’ve been out.
Mohammad Saifuddin returns to bowl from the other end and Miller punishes the short ball pulling it for FOUR. Saifuddin does well to recover from that giving away just 5 runs in the over.
FOUR! Saifuddin pitches the 2nd ball short and Miller swivels as he pulls it past short fine leg to bring up the 200 for South Africa.
FOUR byes! van der Dussen makes room to cut the ball but misses. To Hossain's absolute dismay the ball bounces just over the stumps and escapes past the keeper.
FOUR! Hasan overpitches the final delivery of the 32nd over and Miller gets low to sweep powerfully past backward square leg.
Overs 26 to 30 roundup! Runs: 34 ; Wickets: 1 ; SA 169/3
Mashrafe Mortaza returns to the attack for the 26th over and du Plessis gets in position early to paddle the 2nd ball of the over to fine leg for FOUR. du Plessis’ stay at the crease is finally brought to an end by Mehidy Hasan. The South African skipper was just looking to accelerate but has to return to the dugout.
Rassie van der Dussen walks out to bat. The two batsmen avoid taking any further risks and only stick to running between the wickets in the next two overs.
Shakib returns to bowl the 30th over. Miller slaps the 3rd ball towards mid-off and Soumya Sarkar leaps to get a hand behind the ball but doesn’t manage to hold on. That could prove to be costly as Miller is the kind of player who can single-handedly win you games. van der Dussen rubs salt in the wounds as he tonks Shakib for a FOUR in the over.
South Africa are struggling at the moments and it isn’t clear where the runs will come from. Bangladesh will be happy with the way the game is progressing so far.
FOUR! van der Dussen dances down the track and launches the 5th ball from Shakib through midwicket.
WICKET! du Plessis b Hasan 62 (53)
Faf charges forward looking to lift the ball straight down the ground but misses completely as it crashes into the stumps.
FOUR! du Plessis shows some improvisation now as he sits low across the stumps and scoops the ball from Mortaza into the vacant fine leg region.
Overs 21 to 25 roundup! Runs: 30 ; Wickets: 0 ; SA 135/2
Hossain sends down a horror ball in the 21st over as he pitches the ball well down leg and it escapes for FIVE wides. 11 runs come off that over as a result. Shakib continues to keep a lid on the scoring from the other end giving away just 2 runs.
Hossain does better in the 23rd over giving away just 5 runs as the batsmen seem content to rotate strike for now. They manage to take just 4 runs off Shakib in the next over.
du Plessis finally switches gears in the 25th over and launches Hossain for a massive SIX over long-on. That brings up the FIFTY for Faf. The required run-rate is slowly climbing and du Plessis will be well aware of that.
FIFTY up for du Plessis! 51 (45)
SIX! du Plessis backs away and launches the 5th ball of the 25th over from Hossain over long-on for a maximum. That also brings up the FIFTY for the South African captain.
FIVE WIDES! Hossain sends down a poor delivery which evades everybody and escapes down to the fine leg fence for five wides.
Overs 16 to 20 roundup! Runs: 30 ; Wickets: 1 ; SA 105/2
du Plessis gets some momentum going in the 16th over as he thumps Mortaza for back-to-back boundaries. Shakib continues from the other end and the batsmen only stick to rotating strike in the over.
Mohammad Saifuddin returns to the attack for the 18th over. He sends down a short of length delivery to du Plessis who just punches it through cover for a FOUR.
Bangladesh decide to stick to spin from both ends as Mosaddek Hossain comes into the attack. The batsmen only take 3 runs off the over to bring up the 100-run mark for South Africa.
Shakib returns to bowl from the other end. He finally gets the breakthrough as the ball skids off the surface and straight into the stumps. That’s Shakib’s 250th ODI wicket and what an important one at that as Markram was just about settling in.
WICKET! Markram b Shakib 45 (56)
Shakib gets the ball to skid off the surface and it sneaks right through the defences of Markram before castling into the stumps.
FOUR! Saifuddin sends down a short of length delivery and Faf gets in position early to punch it through cover with great timing.
FOUR! The next ball is a short of length delivery outside off and this time Faf punches it past cover for back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! Mortaza sends down an overpitched slower delivery and Faf drives it beautifully past the man at mid-off.
Overs 11 to 15 roundup! Runs: 24 ; Wickets: 0 ; SA 75/1
Shakib Al Hasan enters the attack and bowls out a good over giving away just 1 run. Mashrafe Mortaza also enters the attack bowling from the other end and the batsmen rotate strike taking 5 runs off that over.
Shakib continues to keep a tight lid on the scoring but they still manage to nip 4 runs off the 13th over. Faf loses his patience and whips the 3rd ball from Mortaza in the next over for a FOUR. That was dangerously close to the man at midwicket.
The batsmen are looking a little more comfortable rotating strike against Shakib now as they take 5 runs off the 15th over.
FOUR! Mortaza sends down a shortish delivery and Faf hits it dangerously just over to the man at midwicket.
Overs 6 to 10 roundup! Runs: 24 ; Wickets: 1 ; SA 51/1
Mehidy Hasan does well in the 6th over as he gives away just a single. Mustafizur maintains the pressure from the other end and there’s a chance for a run out as Markram knocks the ball to mid-off and sets off but the fielder doesn’t hit the stumps. Markram is living dangerously as he then edges the last ball of the over but lucky for him that there’s no slip in place as the ball escapes for FOUR.
Hasan gives away just 4 runs in the 8th over. Mohammad Saifuddin comes into the attack for the 9th over. Markram welcomes him with a beautiful back foot punch on the 2nd ball for a FOUR. de Kock then gets lucky as he edges the last ball and it just flies over gully for a FOUR.
South Africa’s luck runs off as de Kock who is dropped by Rahim then gets involved in a horrible mix-up with Markram resulting in a run out. de Kock will be absolutely gutted with the nature of that dismissal.
WICKET! de Kock run out (Rahim) 23 (32)
Horrible mix-up between both South African openers. de Kock first gets lucky as he edges the ball from Hasan and Rahim drops it behind the wickets. de Kock wasn't eager for the run but Markram kept calling and when de Kock takes off he is sent back by his partner. It's too late though as Rahim knocks the stumps with a direct-hit.
FOUR! de Kock gets a thick outside edge to the last ball from Saifuddin and it flies just above gully before escaping for a boundary. Luck doesn't seem to be with Bangladesh in the early stages.
FOUR! Saifuddin pitches the ball a tad too short and Markram stands tall to punch the ball beautifully through the gap between cover and point.