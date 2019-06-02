Jun 02, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Kennington Oval: Phehlukwayo strikes after Tamim-Sarkar's strong start
Catch all the live score and updates from match 5 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh being played at the Kennington Oval, London
highlights
Overs 6 to 10 roundup!
Overs 1 to 5 roundup!
South Africa win toss, opt to bowl first
Overs 6 to 10 roundup! Runs: 37; Wickets: 1; BAN 65/1
A bouncer flies over the wicketkeeper to give Bangladesh 5 wides. This is followed by a four square of the wicket by Tamim. Next over, Sarkar scores back-to-back boundaries to put Ngidi under pressure. Tamim punches one through the mid-wicket area for a boundary.
Sarkar shows some patience and elegance as he dispatches back-to-back boundaries -- first at the third man boundary and the second with a cover shot.
Andile Phehlukwayo was brought into the attack by du Plessis after both his opening bowlers came under pressure. It worked! Tamim Iqbal edged the ball to Quinton de Kock who made no mistake while taking a comfortable catch.
Shakib Al Hasan comes in to bat. Suddenly, South Africa’s spirits seemed lifted especially in the field. Rabada switches to bowling round-the-wicket. Bangladesh manage to pick a few singles before Shakib gets off the mark with a perfectly timed boundary.
FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan is off the mark with a perfectly timed boundary.
WICKET! Tamim Iqbal edges the ball. Quinton de Kock makes no mistake while taking a comfortable catch. Phehlukwayo strikes!
FOUR! Sarkar dispatches another ball -- this time, with a cover drive.
FOUR! Sarkar waits patiently before dispatching one to the third man boundary.
FOUR! Another powerful shot by Tamim brings up the 50 for Bangladesh.
FOUR! Soumya punches one down the ground.
FOUR! Soumya edges the ball. But, it flies past the wicketkeeper. Four runs.
FOUR! Tamim plays it on-the-up and scores a boundary square of the wicket.
Overs 1 to 5 roundup! Runs: 28; Wickets: 0; BAN 28/0
Lungi Ngidi started the proceedings with the ball for South Africa. Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar opened the batting for Bangladesh. Bangladesh wasted no time in getting off the mark. With a quick outfield, Soumya was able to dispatch a delivery for four over the square leg in -- their first boundary in the first over.
Kagiso Rabada came into the attack from the other end and gave away just a couple of runs in his first over. Bangladesh were able to chip away a few runs off Ngidi’s second over amid a disciplined deliveries. Rabada, meanwhile, continued with the disciplined bowling.
The Bangladeshi batsmen picked up a few singles at the beginning of the fifth over to keep the scoreboard ticking. Then, Soumya scored two back-to-back boundaries off Ngidi. The final ball of the fifth over ran down for a four as well after the ball slipped past the slips.
FOUR! Back-to-back boudnaries for Soumya. This was a wonderful pull shot.
FOUR! A short ball by Ngidi has been dispatched for a four. Soumya played it with complete confidence.
FOUR! Soumya Sarkar was able to dispatch a delivery for four over the square leg in -- their first in the match.
Here we go! South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi is running in with the ball. Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal to face the first delivery.
The two teams are now walking out for the national anthems.
Pitch report and conditions
The surface is usually very good for batting but that could differ depending on the weather conditions. The highest total at the venue was scored by New Zealand when they posted 398/5 against England way back in 2015.
What happened in South Africa’s previous match?
South Africa restricted England to manageable 311 for 8 on a tricky pitch at the Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer's pace and bounce, their run chase never got going. Dismissed for 207 by England, South Africa's bid to win the World Cup for the first time is off to the worst possible start.
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mehedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.
South Africa
Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.
Winning the toss, du Plessis said, they are playing an extra seamer in this match as they want to attack Bangladesh with extra pace. He said that that they had done well to restrict England to a manageable total in their previous match.
South Africa has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against hosts England in the tournament's opening match on May 30
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has challenged his side to make amends for the painful start to their World Cup campaign as they aim to bounce back against Bangladesh on June 2
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 5 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Today South Africa take on Bangldesh at Kennington Oval in London.