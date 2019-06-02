South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Kennington Oval: Phehlukwayo strikes after Tamim-Sarkar's strong start

Overs 6 to 10 roundup! Runs: 37; Wickets: 1; BAN 65/1

A bouncer flies over the wicketkeeper to give Bangladesh 5 wides. This is followed by a four square of the wicket by Tamim. Next over, Sarkar scores back-to-back boundaries to put Ngidi under pressure. Tamim punches one through the mid-wicket area for a boundary.

Sarkar shows some patience and elegance as he dispatches back-to-back boundaries -- first at the third man boundary and the second with a cover shot.

Andile Phehlukwayo was brought into the attack by du Plessis after both his opening bowlers came under pressure. It worked! Tamim Iqbal edged the ball to Quinton de Kock who made no mistake while taking a comfortable catch.

Shakib Al Hasan comes in to bat. Suddenly, South Africa’s spirits seemed lifted especially in the field. Rabada switches to bowling round-the-wicket. Bangladesh manage to pick a few singles before Shakib gets off the mark with a perfectly timed boundary.