Jun 02, 2019 11:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened
Catch all the highlights from match 5 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh played at the Kennington Oval, London.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Duminy b Mustafizur 45 (37)
WICKET! Morris c Sarkar b Mustafizur 10 (10)
Overs 41 to 45 roundup!
WICKET! Phehlukwayo c Shakib b Saifuddin 8 (13)
Overs 36 to 40 roundup!
WICKET! van der Dussen b Saifuddin 41 (38)
WICKET! Miller c Mehidy b Mustafizur 38 (43)
Overs 31 to 35 roundup!
FIFTY up for du Plessis! 51 (45)
Overs 16 to 20 roundup!
WICKET! Markram b Shakib 45 (56)
Overs 6 to 10 roundup!
WICKET! de Kock run out (Rahim) 23 (32)
Overs 1 to 5 roundup!
Overs 46 to 50 roundup!
Overs 41 to 45 roundup!
WICKET! Rahim c van der Dussen b Phehlukwayo 78 (80)
Overs 36 to 40 roundup!
WICKET! Mithun b Tahir 21 (21)
WICKET! Shakib b Tahir 75 (84)
Overs 31 to 35 roundup!
Overs 26 to 30 roundup!
FIFTY up for Rahim! 53 (52)
FIFTY up for Shakib! 50 (54)
Overs 21 to 25 roundup!
Overs 16 to 20 roundup!
Overs 11 to 15 roundup!
WICKET! Soumya Sarkar c de Kock b Morris 43 (30)
Overs 6 to 10 roundup!
Overs 1 to 5 roundup!
South Africa win toss, opt to bowl first
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow as England take on Pakistan at Trent Bridge starting at 3 PM. Till then it's goodbye!
Mashrafe Mortaza (Winning Captain): We were pleased to bat first, after the toss, yes there was some doubt but we knew this was a used wicket, so batting wouldn't be a bad option. Mushfiqur always plays that kind of innings, Shakib batted so well. Soumya set the tone and we finished off well with Mahmudullah and Mosaddek. We knew we had to bowl in the right areas, just keep changing our bowlers around to ensure we pick wickets. Good thing we were able to do well, spinners set the tone. Crowd was behind us, thanks to all the Bangladeshi crowd, hopefully the expats will come back to support us. Back home, those watching on TV, will also expect us to win. Hopefully the New Zealand game will go well too.
Faf du Plessis (Losing Captain): Today didn't go according to plan. Wasn't ideal with Lungi getting injured, but 330 was out of par. Not a great performance from us. Looking back, no. I wouldn't have bowled first, but the thinking was, the surface was going to have more pace and bounce. If a subcontinent side gets runs on the board, they could squeeze it later. Even with Lungi's injury - he's our death bowler with KG - to go for 54 off the last four was damaging. We came here with a fast bowling attack we wanted to have, not quite sure of Lungi's hamstring injury, it can be a few days or weeks off. Dale Steyn is bowling in the middle now, hopefully there's some progress. It won't get easier from here, South Africa is a proud sporting nation. Skills weren't there, but we'll fight. We're firing at 50-60 percent.
Shakib Al Hasan (Man of the Match): I think this is one of our top wins. We have had a few upsets before in World Cup, but this time we want to prove and the start can't get any better. Before arriving here, we had the belief, we needed this start and we need to build on the momentum. I played two years for Worcestershire and I know the conditions here. We played the 2017 Champions trophy and we had a fair idea about how the wickets behave, knew it was good for batting. Didn't know about the record (record partnership for the third wicket), we had a good start and we both (himself and Rahim) knew that we needed to build on that opening. Our confidence is really good at the moment, the next game here against New Zealand is a big game, they are a strong team and will come hard at us. Looking forward to that match.
Overs 46 to 50 roundup! Runs: 41 ; Wickets: 2 ; SA 309/8
Absolutely brilliant performance from Bangladesh as they wrap up the game in style. Morris was beginning to look dangerous when he smashed Mustafizur for a boundary in the 46th over. However, The Fizz got Morris caught out on the very next delivery to settle nerves.
JP Duminy then provided some hope when he hit consecutive boundaries off Saifuddin. But once again ‘The Fizz’ stepped up and castled Duminy in the 48th over to end all hopes off a late comeback. Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada then played out the rest of the innings. Rabada launched Mustafizur for a massive six in the final over but it didn’t do much to affect the outcome of the game.
Bangladesh win by 21 runs.
SIX! Mustafizur bangs the first ball short and Rabada connects beautifully with the pull sending the ball flying into the stands over deep midwicket.
WICKET! Duminy b Mustafizur 45 (37)
Mustafizur sends down a rising short delivery and Duminy goes for the pull but only ends up chopping the ball back onto the stumps. Surely the match is in the bag now as Imran Tahir walks out to accompany Rabada at the crease.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Duminy as he rocks back and cuts the next delivery through the gap at cover.
FOUR! Duminy does well as he flicks the 3rd ball from Saifuddin powerfully through midwicket.
WICKET! Morris c Sarkar b Mustafizur 10 (10)
Mustafizur sends down a low full toss and Morris looks for the boundary but cannot clear the fielder at deep midwicket who takes an easy catch. Surely Bangladesh should be able to wrap this up.
FOUR! Morris slashes at the 4th delivery from Mustafizur sending it racing through cover.
Overs 41 to 45 roundup! Runs: 40 ; Wickets: 1 ; SA 268/6
Great passage of play for Bangladesh as they’ve been able to restrict South Africa well. Mortaza hasn’t been too effective with the ball and gave away 10 runs in the 41st over. Shakib continued from the other end but conceded just 6 runs despite the batsmen looking to accelerate.
Saifuddin then returned to the attack and struck a decisive blow as he got Andile Phehlukwayo caught out in the 43rd over. Shakib and Saifuddin then made sure they don’t offer too many run-scoring opportunities keeping the bowling tight.
South Africa need 63 to win from the last 30 balls now.
WICKET! Phehlukwayo c Shakib b Saifuddin 8 (13)
Saifuddin sends down a full toss delivery and Phehlukwayo doesn't get enough on it sending the ball towards mid-on where Shakib takes a good low catch while diving to his left.
FOUR! Saifuddin starts the over with a wide yorker and Duminy just about gets enough on it sending the ball racing past short third man.
FOUR! Shakib sends down a loose delivery which is sliding down leg and Duminy helps it along to the fine leg fence.
FOUR! Mortaza sends down a full off-cutter and Phehlukwayo drills it powerfully past sweeper cover.
Overs 36 to 40 roundup! Runs: 27 ; Wickets: 2 ; SA 228/5
Mustafizur strikes immediately in the 36th over as Miller gets a thick leading edge straight to the man at point. Jean-Paul Duminy walks out to bat but can’t make immediate impact as Mustafizur closes the over by giving away just 4 runs.
Mehidy Hasan returns to bowl from the other end and gives away just 3 runs. There’s a big scare for South Africa as Duminy is given OUT at the start of the next over. Mustafizur gets the ball to nip back in to Duminy and it hits him on the pads. They go for the review though and replays show the ball was missing the stumps. van der Dussen then goes on the offensive and hits Mustafizur for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries.
The batsmen don’t take any risks against Hasan who concedes just 5 runs in the 39th. Mohammad Saifuddin comes in to bowl the 40th over and does brilliantly as he castles van der Dussen on the very first delivery. He then closes out the over without giving away any runs. South Africa have Duminy and the big-hitting Andile Phehlukwayo at the crease but it’s an uphill task from here.
WICKET! van der Dussen b Saifuddin 41 (38)
van der Dussen was looking to accelerate and has a big ugly heave at the very first delivery but misses completely as the ball crashes into the stumps.
FOUR! Mustafizur offers some width on the next delivery and this time van der Dussen cuts it through the gap at point.
SIX! van der Dussen takes one step forward and sends the full delivery from Mustafizur flying over long-on for a maximum.
WICKET! Miller c Mehidy b Mustafizur 38 (43)
Mustafizur sends down a full length delivery and Miller looks to flick the ball but gets a thick leading edge which flies towards Mehidy at point who takes a sharp catch. Bangladesh are looking great at the moment.
Overs 31 to 35 roundup! Runs: 32 ; Wickets: 0 ; SA 201/3
Hossain concedes just 6 runs in the 31st over as the batsmen don’t go looking for any boundaries. Mehidy Hasan returns to the attack and this time Miller does find the boundary on the last ball of the over.
Hossain continues from the other end and he almost gets the breakthrough. van der Dussen was looking to cut but misses and the ball bounces just over the stumps before escaping past the keeper for FOUR byes. That was very very close!
Mustafizur Rahman returns to the attack for the 34th over. Miller gets a thick outside edge in the over and the ball loops high towards third man. Mahmudullah is the man there but he just doesn’t judge the flight of the ball as it lands just short of him. That should’ve been out.
Mohammad Saifuddin returns to bowl from the other end and Miller punishes the short ball pulling it for FOUR. Saifuddin does well to recover from that giving away just 5 runs in the over.
FOUR! Saifuddin pitches the 2nd ball short and Miller swivels as he pulls it past short fine leg to bring up the 200 for South Africa.