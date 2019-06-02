South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Overs 36 to 40 roundup! Runs: 27 ; Wickets: 2 ; SA 228/5

Mustafizur strikes immediately in the 36th over as Miller gets a thick leading edge straight to the man at point. Jean-Paul Duminy walks out to bat but can’t make immediate impact as Mustafizur closes the over by giving away just 4 runs.

Mehidy Hasan returns to bowl from the other end and gives away just 3 runs. There’s a big scare for South Africa as Duminy is given OUT at the start of the next over. Mustafizur gets the ball to nip back in to Duminy and it hits him on the pads. They go for the review though and replays show the ball was missing the stumps. van der Dussen then goes on the offensive and hits Mustafizur for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries.

The batsmen don’t take any risks against Hasan who concedes just 5 runs in the 39th. Mohammad Saifuddin comes in to bowl the 40th over and does brilliantly as he castles van der Dussen on the very first delivery. He then closes out the over without giving away any runs. South Africa have Duminy and the big-hitting Andile Phehlukwayo at the crease but it’s an uphill task from here.