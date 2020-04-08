App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

South Africa to introduce fitness clauses into player contracts

With South Africa in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to a clampdown on exercising outside the house, Boucher admits players will have to take responsibility for maintaining their fitness levels.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative purpose
Representative purpose

Cricket South Africa (CSA) will introduce fitness clauses into player contracts in the future in a bid to set minimum standards for selection, national team coach Mark Boucher said on April 8.

It follows a special fitness camp for four players held in January that cast their international futures in doubt, as well as fears that a strict 21-day lockdown in South Africa could leave a number of other players below the required standard.

All-rounders Sisanda Magala and Jon-Jon Smuts, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi were all placed in what was termed a special ‘high-performance fitness and conditioning camp’. With South Africa in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to a clampdown on exercising outside the house, Boucher admits players will have to take responsibility for maintaining their fitness levels.

Close

"Guys need to keep up their fitness because we will be inserting new fitness clauses in contracts" Boucher confirmed via an audio statement released by CSA "In the recent past we have seen that players who are not fit enough don’t get selected.

related news

They are professionals and they need to do what they have to do." South Africa were recalled early from a limited overs tour of India last month over fears around the coronavirus, but Boucher believes that, so far, their plans have not been disrupted to a great degree by the lockdown.

"The plan was always to give the guys some time off to spend with the family. It also gives them the chance to get over a few niggles."

"The first two or three weeks is always key, to refresh physically and mentally. We have put in some programmes around the house for the guys to keep them fit and strong. "They need to keep their discipline. There will be testing after the lockdown period."

South Africa’s next assignment is scheduled to be a limited overs tour to Sri Lanka in June.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 06:22 pm

tags #cricket

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.