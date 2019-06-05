South Africa make India toil hard as de Kock's stunning catch sends back Kohli

David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo helped South Africa recover with a patient 46-run partnership off 75 balls. However, Chahal once again entered the attack and broke the partnership getting Miller (31 off 40 balls) caught & bowled in the 36th over. Phehlukwayo (34 off 61) was then looking to accelerate but was outdone by Chahal who got him stumped in the 40th over. Chahal finished with impressive figures of 10-0-51-4 in his debut World Cup game. (Image: Reuters)