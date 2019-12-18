App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

South Africa appoints Kallis as batting consultant

Kallis, 44, retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries -- 45 Test and 17 ODI – averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in each format respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis was on December 18 appointed as South Africa's batting consultant for the entire duration of their home summer. "Former Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder, @jacqueskallis75 has been named as the team's batting consultant for the duration of the summer. He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria today (Wednesday)," Cricket South Africa made the announcement in its official twitter handle.

Kallis played a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25,534 runs and 577 wickets across formats. He featured in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20 Internationals.

Kallis, 44, retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries -- 45 Test and 17 ODI – averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in each format respectively.

Close

Kallis is the latest high-profile name to be inducted in South Africa's coaching set-up after Mark Boucher's appointment as head coach in CSA's rebuilding programme for the national team.

related news

Former Test wicketkeeper Boucher was named as South Africa's new head coach on a four-year deal last week. The 43-year-old replaced Enoch Nkwe, who was interim team director after head coach Ottis Gibson was released in August and is now the assistant coach.

Kallis is not new to coaching. He was the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015 when head coach Trevor Bayliss resigned to take over with the England cricket team.

Kallis was also the batting consultant of KKR for 2015 Indian Premier League season.

During the home summer, South Africa will first host England from mid-December until mid-February for four Test matches, three ODIs and three T20s.

After England, the Proteas will host Australia for three T20s and as many ODIs.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 02:39 pm

tags #cricket #South Africa

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.