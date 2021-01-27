MARKET NEWS

Sourav Ganguly complains of chest pain, admitted to Apollo Hospital

Ganguly, according to reports, felt uneasiness last night and suffered from mild chest pain earlier today. He was subsequently brought to the Apollo Hospital.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on January 27, after he complained of chest pain. The former Indian cricket team captain had undergone an angioplasty earlier this month after suffering from a mild heart attack.

On January 2, he was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital after reporting "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness". He was diagnosed with blockages in three coronary arteries.

Ganguly was discharged on January 7, after undergoing a successful  angioplasty to clear the artillery blockages. The doctors, however, advised him to undergo angioplasty on other coronary arteries as well.

The condition of Ganguly was stated to be "stable" after being admitted at Apollo Hospital, The Indian Express reported citing family sources.

Ganguly, 48, had retired from international cricket in 2008. He was considered as one of the most successful Indian captains, having taken the team to the finals of 2003 World Cup. He was unanimously elected as BCCI chief in October 2019.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apollo Hospital #BCCI #chest pain #cricket #Kolkata #Sourav Ganguly
first published: Jan 27, 2021 02:56 pm

