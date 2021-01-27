Sourav Ganguly complains of chest pain, admitted to Apollo Hospital

File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on January 27, after he complained of chest pain. The former Indian cricket team captain had undergone an angioplasty earlier this month after suffering from a mild heart attack.

Ganguly, according to reports, felt uneasiness last night and suffered from mild chest pain earlier today. He was subsequently brought to the Apollo Hospital.

On January 2, he was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital after reporting "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness". He was diagnosed with blockages in three coronary arteries.



Ganguly was discharged on January 7, after undergoing a successful angioplasty to clear the artillery blockages. The doctors, however, advised him to undergo angioplasty on other coronary arteries as well.

The condition of Ganguly was stated to be "stable" after being admitted at Apollo Hospital, The Indian Express reported citing family sources.

Ganguly, 48, had retired from international cricket in 2008. He was considered as one of the most successful Indian captains, having taken the team to the finals of 2003 World Cup. He was unanimously elected as BCCI chief in October 2019.