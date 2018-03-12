SL v IND, 4th T20I: Amid concerns over Rohit Sharma’s form, India eye lead in tri-series

An upbeat Indian side will take on a bruised Sri Lankan outfit in the fourth Twenty20 International (T20I) of the ongoing tri-series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

All three teams — Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India — are evenly poised in the tri-series now. Hosts Sri Lanka had beaten India in the opening game by 5 wickets before the Men in Blue picked up their first points by beating Bangladesh by six wickets on Thursday. On Saturday, the Bangladeshis upset the hosts to stay alive in the competition.

Recap

On Thursday, India won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first. Despite Liton Das’ 34 and Sabbir Rahman’s 30, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Bangladesh was restricted to 139/8 in 20 overs after a disciplined bowling performance from India, led by Jaydev Unadkat’s three wickets.

In reply, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant early. However, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina’s 55 and 28 set up an Indian win. Manish Pandey made a useful contribution of an unbeaten 27 to guide India home with eight balls to spare.

On Saturday, Sri Lanka set a seemingly-insurmountable target of 215 for Bangladesh, courtesy a 74-run knock by Kusal Perera.

The Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das, however, created a platform for the chase, making 47 and 43 respectively. However, it was Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 72 (35) that carried his side home.

The setup

Going by weather reports, it will be a partly cloudy day in Colombo. In fact, there are chances of showers halting play.

Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal has been suspended for two matches for slow over rate, so Thisara Perera will be leading the hosts. Reports suggest that Dhananjaya de Silva is the favourite to replace Chandimal in the team.

Rohit Sharma’s form in the shortest format of the sport has been a cause of concern for the Men in Blue. After the 43-ball 118 he scored, incidentally against Sri Lanka, in December 2017, Sharma’s scores in the following six T20Is have been: 27, 21, 0, 11, 0 and 17 (in that order), against various oppositions.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper).

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Suranga Lakmal (vice-captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera and Dhananjaya De Silva.

Match date and time: 19:00 IST, Monday, March 12 | R Premadasa, Stadium, Colombo.