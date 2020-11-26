Six of Pakistan's squad positive for COVID-19: New Zealand Cricket

Six members of the Pakistani cricket squad have tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in managed isolation in Christchurch, New Zealand Cricket said on November 26.

All six have been moved into quarantine and the team’s exemption to train while in isolation temporarily revoked, NZC added.

Pakistan are due to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two tests from December 18, while a Pakistan ‘A’ tour will also be held concurrently.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

The health ministry said all 53 members of the travelling party, including players and staff, were tested on arrival on Nov. 24 and the positive results are from those tests.

NZC said in a statement all of the players in the squad had tested negative four times before leaving Lahore. Two of the six results were ‘historical’ infections while four were new.

NZC added that they had been made aware members of the Pakistan squad may have breached strict biosecurity protocols on their first day of their 14-day mandatory isolation.

As part of measures to prevent COVID-19 being brought into the country, the team were not allowed to socialise, eat or train together outside their small ‘bubbles’ while in isolation.

The touring West Indies side also fell foul of the regulations earlier this month and had their training exemption revoked.

“We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements,” NZC said.

“While this is disappointing for the Pakistan squad, the testing outcomes and the actions taken show the government system is working.

“NZC considers public health and safety to be paramount in the hosting of international teams, and is supportive of the Ministry of Health and government position.”