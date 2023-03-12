Shreyas Iyer suffers lower back pain again, could be doubtful for Australia ODIs

The Indian team and National Cricket Academy's injury management has once again come under scanner with the recurrence of Shreyas Iyer's back injury.

Pain in his lower back forced Iyer to miss his batting turn on day four of the fourth Test here.

There is a high possibility that Iyer could miss the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting March 17 in Mumbai.

With World Cup being the most important tournament of the year and the player set to lead KKR in the IPL, it would be prudent if he takes rest for some time.

"Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play?. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," BCCI said in a medical update.

Iyer's injury came to light after wicketkeeper-batter Kona Bharat came out to bat ahead of him following the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja (28) in the morning session.

Iyer had also missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a back issue before returning for the second game in Delhi.

However, the bigger question now is that whether NCA once again gave go-ahead to a player who isn't fully fit.

It is learnt that Iyer felt the discomfort on Saturday and hence Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to No. 5.

On Sunday, the player didn't even come to the ground as he was in no position to bat.

"Yes, it could be a case of the injury resurfacing after fielding for nearly 170 overs during the Australian innings. But I fail to understand why was the earlier norm of making it mandatory to play at least one domestic game wasn't made applicable for Iyer?," a former national selector told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Iyer missed the Nagpur Test and was declared fit before Delhi Test and he played in both Delhi and Indore but his body didn't go through the rigours like it did in Ahmedabad.

Iyer, when he first had the lower back issue in January, was out for one month and underwent an intense rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and by the time he was declared fit, the Ranji Trophy season was over anyway.

"But you had a Irani Cup happening and you could have waited for Iyer's comeback and let him play Irani Cup in similar weather conditions and may be see how the body holds while being on the field for two days in humid conditions," the selector said.