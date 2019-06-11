App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shikhar Dhawan to stay with the team; under observation: BCCI

India defeated Australia by 36 runs and Dhawan was adjudged Man of the Match for his effort.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on June 11 said that Shikhar Dhawan will continue to remain with the team and his injury will be closely monitored.

Dhawan injured his left thumb while playing a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile in India's match against Australia on June 9. The Indian opener received on field treatment from physio Patrick Farhart and then went on to complete his century. However, Jadeja replaced him in the field in the second innings.

India defeated Australia by 36 runs and Dhawan was adjudged Man of the Match for his effort.

Close

Dhawan has been ruled for at least three weeks. The southpaw will miss India's match against New Zealand (June 13) and Pakistan (June 16)

related news

There were speculations that Dhawan could be replaced in India's squad by Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer.

The ICC doesn't have any specific stand-by list as such and anyone could replace a current player based on approval from the event technical committee.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 09:17 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.