Shikhar Dhawan to stay with the team; under observation: BCCI



Team India opening batsman Mr Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Mr Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on June 11 said that Shikhar Dhawan will continue to remain with the team and his injury will be closely monitored.

Dhawan injured his left thumb while playing a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile in India's match against Australia on June 9. The Indian opener received on field treatment from physio Patrick Farhart and then went on to complete his century. However, Jadeja replaced him in the field in the second innings.

India defeated Australia by 36 runs and Dhawan was adjudged Man of the Match for his effort.

Dhawan has been ruled for at least three weeks. The southpaw will miss India's match against New Zealand (June 13) and Pakistan (June 16)

There were speculations that Dhawan could be replaced in India's squad by Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer.

The ICC doesn't have any specific stand-by list as such and anyone could replace a current player based on approval from the event technical committee.