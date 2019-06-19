App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup, Rishabh Pant drafted into India squad

Dhawan picked up the injury on his left thumb during the June 9 clash against Australia in London

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ongoing World Cup on June 19 and replaced by young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after failing to make enough recovery in a fresh assessment of his thumb fracture.

Dhawan picked up the injury on his left thumb during the June 9 clash against Australia in London and was initially ruled out of three games -- against Pakistan (June 16), Afghanistan (June 22) and the West Indies (June 27).

It is learnt, the swashbuckling opener, who played through pain to score a hundred against Australia, "has no chance" of recovering in time for the June 30 match against England.

Close

"The injury will not heal in time," a BCCI source told PTI.

related news

Pant was brought in as cover for him after the team management decided to wait on Dhawan's recovery but assessment of the injury this week did no throw up encouraging results.

As a consequence, the 21-year-old Pant, whose omission from the original squad had kicked up a storm given his exceptional form in the past one year, has got the big break.

His addition to the side was backed by the likes of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar felt the Delhi-lad deserved to be in if Dhawan was to be forced out owing to his "cracking hot form".

Pant had scored impressive hundreds during the Test tours of England and Australia. He also enjoyed a good run in the IPL last month.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #video

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.