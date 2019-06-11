Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup due to thumb injury: Reports

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup for three weeks after he fractured his thumb in the match against Australia, reports suggest.

The opener was adjudged Man of the Match for his 117 off 109 balls in the match against the Aussies. He was hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile but continued batting.

However, Jadeja replaced him on the field in the second innings as he was seen resting in the dressing room with an icepack on his thumb.

KL Rahul will likely open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the upcoming match against New Zealand and Vijay Shankar may slot in the number four position.

Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu and Navdeep Saini are the three standby players who could replace Dhawan in the squad for the remaining games.