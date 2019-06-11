App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup due to thumb injury: Reports

The opener was adjudged Man of the Match for his 117 off 109 balls in the match against Aussies

News18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup for three weeks after he fractured his thumb in the match against Australia, reports suggest.

The opener was adjudged Man of the Match for his 117 off 109 balls in the match against the Aussies. He was hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile but continued batting.

However, Jadeja replaced him on the field in the second innings as he was seen resting in the dressing room with an icepack on his thumb.

Close

KL Rahul will likely open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the upcoming match against New Zealand and Vijay Shankar may slot in the number four position.

Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu and Navdeep Saini are the three standby players who could replace Dhawan in the squad for the remaining games.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.