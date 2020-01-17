App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shikhar Dhawan hit on rib-cage, won't take field during Australia innings: BCCI

"Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute," a BCCI media release stated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan joined the list of injured players after Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting in the second ODI between India and Australia here on January 17.

Dhawan was hit off the second delivery of the 10th over of the Indian innings. While he was in pain but he carried on and scored 96 in India's total of 340 for 6.

Dhawan was hit off the second delivery of the 10th over of the Indian innings. While he was in pain but he carried on and scored 96 in India's total of 340 for 6.

