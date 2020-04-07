Shane Warne picks Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in his greatest World ODI XI

Every cricket fan remembers the duels between Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar on the cricket field.

Now, the legendary leg-spinner has shown his respect towards him by including the maestro in his greatest ODI XI.

Virender Sehwag is the other Indian player to find a place in the side.

While engaging with his followers by going live on Instagram on April 7, Warne said that Sanath Jayasuriya, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara, Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Daniel Vettori, Shoaib Akhtar and Curtly Ambrose would also be a part of his team.

Warne and Tendulkar's duels continued in other tournaments with both leading their respective teams in the IPL, and most recently in the 2015 Cricket All Star three-match T20 series, which Warne's side won 3-0.

Warne and Tendulkar also went head-to-head at a match to to celebrate the bicentenary year of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at Lord's when Warne led the MCC team against Tendulkar's Rest of the World in an ODI.

Warne's mid-match injury meant the showdown the fans were eagerly awaiting between two of the most elite competitors in the history of the game did not happen, but Aaron Finch's unbeaten splendid knock of 181 sealed the win for Warne's MCC side.