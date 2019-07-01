Shami's 5-wicket haul and Rohit's ton in vain as England end India's unbeaten run at World Cup 2019

Catch all the top moments from match 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and England played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/18 The Indian fans were out in full strength to support their team who were up against hosts England in match 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The ‘Men in Blue’ were today clad in a new orange jersey in compliance with ICC's new rule which states that in case the kits of the playing teams are of the same colour, the “away” team will wear alternate colours. (Image: Reuters) 2/18 Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was present along with Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan for the toss at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Tendulkar was representing UNICEF for whom he is an ambassador as part of the #OneDay4Children campaign. The money raised from this match would support UNICEF’s work for children in cricket playing nations across the world. (Image: Reuters) 3/18 England’s captain Morgan won the Toss and opted to bat first on a good Edgbaston pitch. England made two changes with Jason Roy and Liam Plunkett replacing James Vince and Moeen Ali. India made one change with the hard-hitting Rishabh Pant replacing Vijay Shankar. (Image: Reuters) 4/18 Openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow got off to an absolute flying start stitching together a 160-run partnership. Roy completed his fifty during the course of the partnership in the 17th over. (Image: Reuters) 5/18 India finally got the breakthrough in the 23rd over and it came via substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja. Roy charged forward and sent a Kuldeep Yadav delivery flying towards long-on. Jadeja ran across and dived full length to pluck the ball inches from the ground. Roy returned with 66 off 57 balls. (Image: Reuters) 6/18 Bairstow completed his first World Cup hundred with a single off a Hardik Pandya delivery in the 26th over. Bairstow's hundred put England in command. (Image: Reuters) 7/18 Mohammed Shami then gave Kohli a reason to celebrate as he took the wickets of Bairstow and Morgan in quick succession. Shami dismissed Bairtstow in the 32nd over and then sent back Morgan in the 34th over. Bairstow made 111 off 109 while Morgan made just 1. England were 207/3 when Moran was out. (Image: Reuters) 8/18 Joe Root made a steady 44 off 54 as he stitched a 70-run partnership with Ben Stokes. But, Shami continued his great form with the ball and dismissed Root in the 45th over. England were 277/4 . (Image: AP) 9/18 Stokes completed his fourth fifty of this World Cup with a stylish six off a Chahal's delivery as England continued to march towards an imposing total. (Image: Reuters) 10/18 Shami completed his five-for when he picked up the wicket of Chris Woakes in the 49th over. The Indian pacer finished with the figures of 10-1-69-5. (Image: Reuters) 11/18 Stokes played beautifully for his 79 off 54 before he was dismissed in the final over by Bumrah. England finished with a total of 337/7. (Image: Reuters) 12/18 Chris Woakes got England off to a great start in the 2nd innings when he sent back opener KL Rahul on a duck in just the 3rd over. Rahul who failed to get going after facing 9 deliveries got a big leading edge back to the bowler who made no mistake. (Image: Reuters) 13/18 Following that early dismissal, Kohli along with Rohit Sharma steadied the Indian run-chase. The Indian captain continued his fine form and brought up his 5th consecutive half-century of the tournament in the 20th over. Rohit followed his captain’s example and brought up his own fifty in the 23rd over. The two put up a 138-run stand. (Image: Reuters) 14/18 Liam Plunkett gave England a major relief when he got Kohli caught at backward point by substitute fielder James Vince in 29th over. Kohli's tendency of losing his wicket soon after completing his fifty continued as Indian skipper walked back after making 66 off 76 balls. India were 146/2 at the fall of Kohli's wicket. (Image: Reuters) 15/18 Rohit completed his third hundred of this World Cup and 35th overall with 2 runs off Plunkett in the 35th over. However his joy was short lived as Chris Woakes sent back the Indian opener in the 37th over. Rohit made 102 off 109 as India were 198/3. (Image: AP) 16/18 In his first outing in a World Cup game Rishabh Pant scored a decent 32 off 29 balls before a stunning catch by Woakes at deep square leg off the bowling of Plunkett ended Pant's stay in the middle. Pant was out in the 40th over with India struggling at 226/4. 17/18 Hardik Pandya tried to give India a late push but became Plunkett's 3rd victim when he found the fielder at long-on. Pandya returned with 45 off 33 balls. Following Pandya's dismissal MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav only added 39 off 31 balls as India's run-chase fizzled out. England won by 31 runs while also ending India's unbeaten run at the World Cup 2019. Jonny Bairstow as adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant century. (Image: AP)

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 12:45 am