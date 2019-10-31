App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shakib's suspension is a huge loss for our country: former BCB and ICC president Mustafa Kamal

Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with one of them suspended, by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on October 30 after the 32-year-old had accepted that he did not report corrupt approaches by a bookie to the apex body.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and ICC president Mustafa Kamal on October 30 reacted to the ban on Bangladesh's  premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Kamal  said that Shakib's ban  before the team's high-profile India tour "a huge loss for our country". Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with one of them suspended, by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on October 30 after the 32-year-old had accepted that he did not report corrupt approaches by a bookie to the apex body.

According to Kamal, who is now a finance minister, it will not be possible to find a replacement of Shakib anytime soon.

Close

"It is unfortunate that we will not get Shakib's services for one year. It is a huge loss for our country. His replacement is not possible. It is not possible that his replacement will be coming up in two or three days or even in one or two months' time," Kamal was quoted as saying by the 'Daily Star'.

related news

Kamal said that Shakib accepting the charges and speaking the truth prove his honesty.

"It is a matter of great sorrow for us. But I think Shakib did the good thing -- he spoke the truth and proved his honesty.

"I think, what he could have done is that he could have informed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and also could have said this to honourable Prime Minister, who likes him a lot," he said.

"ICC is very strict in these matters. They will never let anyone break any discipline. And especially ICC never likes any match fixing issues."

(with PTI inputs)

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 02:00 pm

#cricket #India vs Bangladesh #Shakib Al Hasan

