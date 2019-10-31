App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shakib's absence added motivation not handicap, says Mahmudullah as Bangladesh arrive in India

A 15-member squad--sans Shakib-- arrived in the New Delhi a day after one of their greatest players was handed a two-year ban (one year suspended sentence) for failing to report three corrupt approaches, including one during the 2018 IPL from an alleged Indian bookie, Deepak Aggarwal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Mashrafe Mortaza then handed the ball to Soumya Sarkar to bowl the 21st over. Before this game Sarkar had just 1 wicket from 44 ODIs but got the important breakthrough in the over when Finch guided a short delivery to the fielder at short third man. Finch returned with 53 off 51 balls. (Image: AP)
Mashrafe Mortaza then handed the ball to Soumya Sarkar to bowl the 21st over. Before this game Sarkar had just 1 wicket from 44 ODIs but got the important breakthrough in the over when Finch guided a short delivery to the fielder at short third man. Finch returned with 53 off 51 balls. (Image: AP)

Controversies chased them like shadows culminating in the suspension of Shakib Al Hasan but Bangladesh's T20 skipper Mahmudullah Riyad said on October 30 that the top player's absence from the India tour will act more as motivation than handicap.

A 15-member squad--sans Shakib--  arrived in the New Delhi a day after one of their greatest players was handed a two-year ban (one year suspended sentence) for failing to report three corrupt approaches, including one during the 2018 IPL from an alleged Indian bookie, Deepak Aggarwal.

Bangladesh will be playing three T20 Internationals in New Delhi (November 3), Rajkot (November 7) and Nagpur (November 10) and two Tests in Indore (November 14-18) and Kolkata (November 22-26), which will host the first-ever day-night pink ball Test between the two nations.

Close

"We have to play with our heart for the country," Mahmudullah was quoted as saying by the ESPN Cricinfo.

related news

"I think this (Shakib's absence) will work as motivation for us. I think there's no greater honour than playing for the country. The responsibility to lead the side lies with me, so I will try to give it my all," said the T20 skipper and a veteran of many battles.

Mahmudullah, however, admitted that it will be a difficult assignment against India.

"The statistics don't lie. It is a tough ask, but it is not impossible. We have to perform as a team, and ensure we take advantage of every opportunity."

In what is a rather young side, Mahmudullah will only have another senior player Mushfiqur Rahim to lean on for help in the absence of Shakib and opener Tamim Iqbal.

"Definitely, I will miss him (Shakib), since we have played together for so long," Mushfiqur said.

The former skipper said that Shakib's absence could also be seen as someone getting injured and being out of action.

"It is tough to play without him as he is the No. 1 player. If someone was injured for a year, which could have been anyone, then it would have been an opening for the younger players. It is a challenge to beat India in their home turf but a challenge also means an opportunity," Rahim said.

Bangladesh T20I squad: Mahmudullah (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Atif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Abu Hider Rony.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #cricket #India vs Bangladesh #Shakib Al Hasan

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.