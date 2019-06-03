Shakib, Mustafizur star as Bangladesh upset South Africa at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Phehlukwayo then dismissed the other set batsman when he got Rahim caught out in the 43rd over. Rahim returned with 78 off 80 balls. However, Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain then picked up the scoring rate, adding 66 off the next 41 balls. The partnership was finally broken by Chris Morris in the 49th over when he got Hossain caught out. That late flourish helped Bangladesh finish with 330/6 their highest-ever ODI score. (Image: Reuters)