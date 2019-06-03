Shakib, Mustafizur star as Bangladesh upset South Africa at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Catch all the top moments from match 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh played at the Kennington Oval, London. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 South Africa and Bangladesh faced off for match 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Kennington Oval, London. Faf du Plessis won the Toss and opted to bowl. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 Bangladesh got off to a flying start as Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar stitched together a 60-run partnership off just 50 balls. The openers were absolutely dominant until Andile Phehlukwayo entered the attack in the 9th over and struck with only his 2nd ball, getting Tamim caught behind. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 Chris Morris then got rid of the other opener as Sarkar missed with the pull shot and the ball popped up off the gloves. de Kock reacted brilliantly to take a sharp catch while diving forward. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 After the loss of their openers, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim stitched together a brilliant 142-run partnership to put Bangladesh in a dominant position. Shakib was the first batsman to complete his fifty off 54 balls in the 26th over. Rahim soon brought up his own half-century off 52 balls in the 29th over. (Image: AP) 5/12 Imran Tahir finally got the breakthrough marking his 100th ODI appearance with the important wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib returned with 75 off 84 balls. Mohammad Mithun walked out and added 21 off 21 balls before Tahir struck again as Mithun chopped the ball back onto the stumps. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 Phehlukwayo then dismissed the other set batsman when he got Rahim caught out in the 43rd over. Rahim returned with 78 off 80 balls. However, Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain then picked up the scoring rate, adding 66 off the next 41 balls. The partnership was finally broken by Chris Morris in the 49th over when he got Hossain caught out. That late flourish helped Bangladesh finish with 330/6 their highest-ever ODI score. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 South Africa would have to break the record of the highest successful run-chase in World Cup history to secure victory. Their innings began on a good note with a 49-run partnership off 58 balls. However, the partnership was broken in horrible fashion as a mix-up between Markram and de Kock resulted in the latter getting run out. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Faf du Plessis and Markram then added 53 runs for the second wicket. However, the partnership was broken by the experienced Shakib Al Hasan who castled Markram in the 20th over. It was also Shakib’s 250th ODI wicket. (Image: Reuters) 9/12 du Plessis was batting well and soon brought up his fifty off just 45 balls in the 25th over. However, he was looking to accelerate and paid the price when Mehidy Hasan castled him in the 27th over. du Plessis returned with 62 off 53 balls. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen then added 55 runs off 51 balls. However, the partnership was broken by Mustafizur who got Miller caught out in the 36th over. South Africa were struggling at 202/4 when Miller walked back. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Saifuddin landed a heavy double blow when he picked up two quick wickets. He first castled van der Dussen in the 40th over before returning to get Phehlukwayo caught out in the 43rd over. Chris Morris was then looking to go for the big shots when Mustafizur got him caught out in the 46th over. (Image: AP) 12/12 JP Duminy provided a glimmer of hope when he hit Saifuddin for two consecutive boundaries in the 47th over. However, Mustafizur then stepped up once again and castled Duminy in the next over to crush all South African hopes. Bangladesh won the game by 21 runs. Shakib Al Hasan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his contributions of 75 runs and 1/50. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 3, 2019 12:04 am