'Shakib kept away from practice on ICC insistence, faces ban for not reporting corrupt approach'

Bangladesh's skipper Shakib Al Hasan is being kept away from the team's practice session ahead of its India tour on International Cricket Council's (ICC)instructions.

According to local media the star all-rounder is set to be banned for not reporting a corrupt approach. The 32-year-old, who leads Bangladesh in Tests and T20Is, reportedly could be be banned for 18 months by the ICC, mounting the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) problems ahead of the tour of India. The rubber, comprising three T20 Internationals and two Tests, starts November 3.

According to one of the country's leading bengali daily 'Samakal', "It was on insistence of ICC that Shakib has been kept away from practice by the BCB. That's the reason he neither featured in the practice games nor did he join the meeting late on Monday evening with the president to discuss pink ball Test."

The ICC has refrained from making any comment at this stage.

Two years ago, the daily wrote, Shakib received an offer from a bookie before an international match, which he did not report to the ICC's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

According to the newspaper, Shakib also confessed about it to the ACSU's investigating officers recently.

There has been uncertainty over Shakib's availability for the India assignments after he missed the pre-tour camp, including a practice game, in Mirpur.

The squad is set to leave for the neighbouring country on Wednesday and Shakib is not going to be a part of the touring party.

In his absence, senior-most player Mushfiqur Rahim might lead the team in Tests while one among Mahmudullah Riyadh Mosaddek Hosain is set to be the skipper in the three T20 Internationals.

The development only adds to the problems of BCB, which is trying to convince its players to agree to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's proposal for a day-night Test with pink ball at the Eden Gardens.

Bangladesh begin their India tour with the three T20Is, starting on November 3, before heading to Indore to kick off their World Test Championship campaign from November 14.

The second Test at Eden Gardens begins from November 22.

