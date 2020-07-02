App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:14 PM IST | Source: AP

Sangakkara questioned by police over 2011 India-Srilanka world cup final 'fix'

Sangakkara, captain of the 2011 side, was the third high-profile official or player to be questioned over the past week, beside 2011 chief selector Aravinda de Silva and opening batsman Upul Tharanga.

AP @moneycontrolcom

Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara was questioned by police for hours on Thursday after a former sports minister claimed the national team deliberately lost the 2011 Cricket World Cup final to India.

Mahindadananda Aluthgamage, who was the sports minister at the time, told a local television channel last month that Sri Lanka “sold” the final. He didn't offer proof in the report.

Close

Sangakkara said he gave a statement to police to fulfil his responsibility to the game, and the truth or untruth of Aluthgamage's allegations will be known soon.

In the final in Mumbai, Sri Lanka made 274-6 in 50 overs and India won by six wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Sangakkara resigned as captain saying he would be too old to play the next World Cup.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:14 pm

tags #2011 Cricket World Cup final #cricket #Kumar Sangakkara #Sri Lanka #World News

