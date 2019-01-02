App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sachin Tendulkar's coach Ramakant Achrekar no more

He was 87 and a family member told PTI that he passed away due to old-age related ailments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@sachin_rt
Whatsapp

Dronacharya awardee cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who is credited with shaping the early career of Sachin Tendulkar, died on January 2.

"He (Archrekar Sir) is no more with us. He passed away this evening," his kin Rashmi Dalvi told PTI over the phone.

Best known for being the childhood coach of Tendulkar, who has always acknowledged him as his mentor, Achrekar was also a Padmashri awardee.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 07:09 pm

tags #cricket #India #Sports

