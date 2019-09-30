App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar eligible to vote in MCA polls

This is the first time that former players are allowed to vote in the state association polls after the Lodha panel reforms have come into effect.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar are among 39 international players eligible to vote in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections, scheduled to be held here on October 4.

Other international players eligible to vote include Abey Kuruvilla, Ajit Agarkar, Ajit Pai, Avishkar Salvi, Chandrakant Pandit, Chandrakant Patanakar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Jatin Paranjpe, Nilesh Kulkarni, Paras Mbambrey, Pravin Amre, Ramesh Powar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sairaj Bhutule, Salil Ankola, Sameer Dighe, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sudhir Naik, Surendra Natak, Umesh Kulkarni, Vinod Kambli and Zaheer Khan.

The remaining are women players who have represented India.

The list was put up by the association on its website on September 30.

"These players are eligible to vote in the MCA," an MCA official confirmed.

This is the first time that former players are allowed to vote in the state association polls after the Lodha panel reforms have come into effect.

It is understood that Vijay Patil is the presidential candidate of the Bal Mahaddalkar Group, while Amol Kale and Sanjay Naik are its candidates for the post of vice-president and secretary.

It is learnt that Patil will file his nomination papers on October 1, which is the last date.

Patil could have a smooth run in the polls but that will be clear only when the final list of candidates is announced.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 10:40 pm

tags #cricket #Sachin Tendulkar

