SA v IND 3rd T20I: India eye double series win in tour finale clash with the Proteas

With an eye on a double series triumph on South African soil, the ‘Men in Blue’ will take on the hosts in the final Twenty20 International (T20I) at Newlands, Cape Town on Saturday.

South Africa defeated India by six wickets in the second T20I on Wednesday to level the three-match series 1-1. India had earlier taken a 1-0 lead after beating the Proteas by 28 runs in the first T20I on Sunday.

Having beaten the hosts 5-1 in the six-match One Day International (ODI) series, earlier this month, a win in Saturday’s match would seal India’s first double series win on South African soil.

Recap

India took to the field on Wednesday with an aim to clinch the series. The Men in Blue were dealt with an early blow when Rohit Sharma departed for a duck. Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina quickly started their onslaught. However, that too did not last for too long as the duo got out for 24 (14) and 31 (24) respectively.

Captain Virat Kohli also got out early, putting India’s tally at 90/4 in 10.4 overs before MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey churned out a 98-run partnership. The duo remained unbeaten at 52 (28) and 79 (48), respectively.

Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat claimed Reeza Hendricks and JJ Smuts early in the Proteas’ chase.

However, Jean-Paul Duminy and Heinrich Klaasen put together a 93-run partnership to put the hosts in the driving seat. Duminy scored 64 runs off 40 balls, while Klaasen scored 69 runs off 30 balls.

David Miller could add only five runs to the tally. However, Farhaan Behardien’s 16 (10) helped skipper Duminy continue his attack, clinching the match with two sixes at the end.

Team news

Jasprit Bumrah did not feature in the second T20I due to abdominal strain. His fitness still remains a question mark and it is not clear if he will feature on Saturday.

But, if Bumrah does prove to be fit, Unadkat will have to sit out, having given away 75 runs in the series so far at an economy of 9.78 with only the two wickets he picked in the second T20I to show for it.

The stage

India have never played a T20I at Newlands. On the other hand, South Africa has played eight matches. However, the hosts have a dismal record here — losing five out of the eight they have played.

The conditions at Cape Town are expected to be overcast. However, there are low chances of rainfall on Saturday, weather reports suggest. The temperatures are expected to remain on the cooler side.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Jean Paul Duminy (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi and Jon-Jon Smuts.

Match date and time: 21:30 IST, February 24, Saturday | Newlands, Cape Town