RR vs RCB IPL 2019 LIVE: Shreyas Gopal castles Kohli after Bangalore's fast start

Gowtham to bowl. Kohli on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to mid-wicket and takes two runs. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Parthiv plays the third ball to fine leg and gets a single. FOUR. Short ball drifting down leg and batsman works the ball to fine-leg for the first boundary of the evening. Batsman gets a single off the fifth ball. 1 leg bye off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.

RCB 10/0 after first over