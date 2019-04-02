Apr 02, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RR vs RCB IPL 2019 LIVE: Shreyas Gopal castles Kohli after Bangalore's fast start
Catch all the live action from match 14 of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore being played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
highlights
WICKET! Kohli b Shreyas Gopal 23(25)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Bowling change. Varun Aaron will bowl. Parthiv is on strike. FOUR. The first ball is short and batsman works the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. Parthiv gets a single off the second ball. de Villiers is on strike. FOUR. The ball is short and wide which the batsman looks to cut but gets an inside edge to watch the ball go to fine-leg boundary. de Villiers gets two runs off the next ball. de Villiers plays the fifth ball straight down the ground for a single. Parthiv is on strike. FOUR. Short and wide which the batsman cuts past point for a boundary. 16 runs off the over.
RCB 71/1 after 8 overs
Bowling change. Shreyas Gopal will bowl. Parthiv is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball to off side. Kohli is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. BOWLED! Wrong'un and the ball spins back in. Kohli goes for the drive. The ball goes through his defence and the master batsman is castled. AB de Villiers is the new batsman. He works the next ball to leg side and gets two runs. FOUR. Cheeky from de Villiers as he shuffles across and paddles the ball to fine leg for a boundary. Last ball is a dot delivery. 7 runs and a wicket off the over.
RCB 55/1 after 7 overs
Gowtham will bowl. Parthiv is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Parthiv gets a single off the second ball. Kohlli is on strike. He plays the third ball down to long-on for a single. Parthiv works the fourth ball to mid-wicket for a single. Kohli gets another single off the fifth ball. Parthiv plays the last ball to long-on for a single. 5 runs off the over.
RCB 48/0 after 6 overs
Bowling change. Jofra Archer will bowl. Kohli is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Parthiv is on strike. FOUR. Short ball and Parthiv plays a ramp shot to third-man for a boundary. FOUR. Parthiv uses the extra pace on the ball to work it to fine-leg for a boundary. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Pitched up delivery and Parthiv plays the ball to long-off for a boundary. Parthiv plays the last ball behind square for a single. 14 runs off the over.
RCB 43/0 after 5 overs
Dhawal Kulkarni will continue to bowl. Kohli is on strike. FOUR. Short ball and Kohli plays the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary. Second ball is dot delivery. Kohli plays the third ball with soft hands to short third but doesn’t get a run. Kohli plays the fourth ball to short third but ball finds a fielder. Kohli plays the fifth ball past cover and gets a single. Parthiv is on strike. FOUR. Short ball down leg and Parthiv pulls the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. 9 runs off the over.
RCB 29/0 after 4 overs
Gowtham to bowl. Kohli on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to square leg and gets two runs. The batsman plays the second ball to short third but doesn’t get a single. Third ball is a dot ball again. Fourth ball is dot again. Fifth ball beats the outside edge of Kohli’s bat. Kohli plays the last ball to long-on and gets a single. 3 runs off the over.
RCB 20/0 after 3 overs
Parthiv is on strike. Dhawal Kulkarni will bowl the second over. The batman plays the first ball to square-leg and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. WIDE. Poor ball from Dhawal as he bowls the delivery down the leg side. Second ball is a dot delivery. EDGE and FOUR. The ball moves away from Kohli. Kohli looking to push the ball but edges the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary. Next ball is a dot delivery. Fifth ball is again a dot ball. Kohli works the last ball to fine leg for a single. 7 runs off the over.
RCB 17/0 after 2 overs
Gowtham to bowl. Kohli on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to mid-wicket and takes two runs. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Parthiv plays the third ball to fine leg and gets a single. FOUR. Short ball drifting down leg and batsman works the ball to fine-leg for the first boundary of the evening. Batsman gets a single off the fifth ball. 1 leg bye off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
RCB 10/0 after first over
Virat Kohli will face the first ball. Opening the bowling for RR will be spinner Krishnnapa Gowtham
The two umpires shake hands as they walk out. Men in Pink are in a huddle. Virat Kohli will open the innings with Parthiv Patel.
Live action begins in minutes.
Virat Kohli - It's never nice to start without a win, but we are excited about this game. It's a long tournament, if you get on a roll, you can win plenty. We wanted to bat first, if the pitch gets scruffed up, we might have a good chance. Plus, we have that type of combination, defending makes more sense. We have three changes, Akshdeep Nath replaces Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini is in for Barman and Stoinis makes his RCB debut - de Grandhomme makes way.
Ajinkya Rahane - We have had three close games, should have closed it. But this is another opportunity and we are looking forward to it. We will bowl first, looks like a dry wicket, there might be some dew later on as well. Looking to keep them down to a small score. Sanju Samson is injured and he misses out, Stuart Binny is in. Varun Aaron replaces Jaydev Unadkat.
PLAYING XI
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
TOSS
Rajasthan win the toss and opt to bowl first
Earlier in the evening Aussie Marcus Stoinis was inducted as a RCB player. Will he start in the playing XI ? Toss will tell us. Toss shortly!
Unfortunately for the other captain difficult time will continue. Who will that captain be? Virat Kohli or Ajinkya Rahane.
This is our combined playing XI from RR and RCB
Moneycontrol Dream XI: Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Umesh Yadav
Sawai Maan Singh stadium is ready. Are you ready for this thrilling fixture ?