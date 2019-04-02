Apr 02, 2019 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RR vs RCB IPL 2019 LIVE: Buttler, Rahane prompt Rajasthan to a brisk start
Catch all the live action from match 14 of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore being played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
WICKTE ! Parthiv Patel c Rahane b Jofra Archer 67(41)
FIFTY up for Parthiv! 50 (29)
WICKET! Hetmyer c Buttler b Shreyas Gopal 1(9)
WICKET! de Villiers c and b Shreyas Gopal 13(9)
WICKET! Kohli b Shreyas Gopal 23(25)
Mohammed Siraj will bowl. Rahane on strike. The batsman tries to swing his bat on first two balls but misses. Rahane plays the third ball to cover but ball goes to fielder. Rahane plays the fourth ball to the fielder at point. Rahane comes down the track and tries to play a big shot but misses. Five dot balls in the over. Rahane plays the last ball to mid on and charges down the other end for a single. Just a run off the over.
RR 46/0 after 5 overs
Saini will bowl. Buttler is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Buttler creams the ball through cover for a boundary. Swing and a miss on second ball. FOUR BYES. Another swing and a miss by Buttler. The keeper fails to collect the ball and it goes down fine leg for a boundary. Another swing and a miss by Buttler. FOUR. Ball is outside off and Buttler hits the ball through vacant fourth slip area for a boundary. Saini finishes with a dot ball. 12 runs off the over.
RR 45/0 after 4 overs
Umesh Yadav will continue. Rahane is on strike. WIDE. Poor ball down the leg side to start the over. Rahane plays the first ball to mid off and takes a quick single. Buttler is on strike. Buttler plays the third ball to fine leg and gets a couple of runs. Buttler works the third ball again to fine leg and gets two more runs. Buttler plays another shot to fine leg but this time only gets a single. FOUR. Easy boundary for Rahane. The ball is going down leg and Rahane just helps the ball to fine leg for a boundary. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Rahane cuts through point for a boundary. 15 runs off the over.
RR 33/0 after 3 overs
Navdeep Saini will bowl from the other end. Buttler is on strike. The batsman is beaten off the first ball. 1 leg bye off the second ball. Rahane is on strike. DROPPED! Pace and bounce from Saini. Rahane edges the ball to slips where Kohli drops a difficult catch. Rahane takes a single. Buttler is on strike. FOUR. Fuller ball and Buttler lifts the ball over the bowler’f head for a boundary. FOUR. Juicy half volley and Buttler creams the ball through cover for a boundary. Last ball is a dot delivery.
RR 18/0 after 2 overs
Umesh Yadav to Rahane. The batsman plays the first ball down to third man and gets a single. Buttler is on strike. He is beaten off the second ball. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Buttler punches the ball off the back foot for the first boundary of the chase. Buttler gets 2 runs off the next ball. Yadav closes the over with two dot balls. 8 runs off the over.
RR 8/0 after first over.
RR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler have walked out. Umesh Yadav will bowl the first over for RCB. Rahane is on strike.
Right then. The RR chase is about to get underway!
Archer will bowl. Ali is on strike. SIX. Short ball and Ali hits the ball over mid wicket for a maximum. Ali makes room for himself and plays the ball past cover for a single. Stoinis is on strike. He hits the third ball to long off and gets a single. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Ali hits the ball down to long on for a boundary. 1 bye off the fifth ball. FOUR. Stoinis shuffles across and paddles the ball to fine leg for a boundary. 17 runs off the over.
RCB 158/4 after 20 overs
Ben Stokes will bowl. Ali is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Stoinis is on strike. he gets aother single off the second ball. Ali works the third ball for another single. FOUR. Stoinis hits the fourth ball for a boundary. The batsman gets 2 runs off the fifth ball. Stokes closes the over with a dot ball.9 runs off the over.
RCB 141/4 after 19 overs
Jofra Archer will bowl. Stoinis is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Pathiv is on strike. CAUGHT! Slower ball and Parthiv looks for a big shot but is caught in the deep by Ajinkya Rahane. Stoinis gets a single off the next ball. Moeen Ali is the new batsman. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Ali gets a boundary off the fifth ball. A single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
RCB 132/4 after 18 overs
Parthiv is on strike. Ben Stokes will bowl. The batsman pulls the first ball to long on for a single. Second ball is a dot delivery. Stoinis plays the third ball to long off and gets a single. Parthiv is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the next ball. Stoinis is back on strike. He gets another single off the fifth ball. FOUR. Back of the length delivery and Parthiv pulls the ball to mid wicket for a boundary. 8 runs of the over.
RCB 125/3 after 17 overs
Dhawal will bowl. Stoinis is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Parthiv plays the second ball down to long-off and gets a couple of runs. Third ball is a dot delivery. Parthiv gets a couple of runs the fourth ball. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Parthiv lifts the ball over in field for a boundary. A single off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
RCB 117/3 after 16 overs
Shreyas Gopal will bowl his last over. Parthiv is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Parthiv gets a single. Stoinis takes another single off the third ball. Parthiv gets another single off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Stoinis plays the last ball down the ground for a single. 4 runs off the over.
RCB 107/3 after 15 overs
Jofra Archer is back to bowl. Stoinis is on stroke. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. The batsman works the second ball to leg side and gets a single. Stoinis pulls the third ball to long-on for a single. Parthiv is back on strike. He is batting on 49. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. NO BALL. Parthiv plays the ball top short third. The fielder collects the ball and throws at the stumps. The ball deviates. The two batsmen take a single. Stoinis is on strike for the FREE HIT ball. SIX. Fuller delivery and the batsman clubs the ball over long-on for a maximum. Last ball is a dot delivery. 11 runs off the over.
RCB 103/3 after 14 overs
Bowling change. Ben Stokes into attack. Parthiv is on strike. Stokes starts off with a short ball which the batsman pulls for a single. Stoinis is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. Stoinis gets a single off the third ball. SIX. Short ball and Parthiv hooks the ball over square-leg for a maximum. FOUR. Short bal outside off and Parthiv cuts the ball through point for a boundary. Stokes closes the over with a dot ball. 12 runs off the over.
RCB 92/3 after 13 overs
Bowling change. Stuart Binny will bowl. Stoinis is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Parthiv works the second ball to fine-leg and gets another single. Stoinis is back on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Stoinis cuts the fourth ball through cover to settle for a single. Parthiv plays the next ball to fine leg and gets 2 runs. Parthiv plays the last ball to cover and gets a single. 6 runs off the over.
RCB 80/3 after 12 overs
Shreyas Gopal will bowl. Hetmyer is on strike. CAUGHT! Another Wrong'un to which Hetmyer looks to push but gets a thick outside edge and keeper Jost Buttler takes a comfortable catch. Marcus Stoinis is the new batsman. No runs off next three deliveries. Stoinis plays the fifth ball to leg side and gets a single. Parthiv is on strike. He defends the last ball. Just one run and a wicket off the over.
RCB 74/3 after 11 overs
Gowtham will bowl. Parthiv is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to leg side and gets a single. Hetmyer is on strike. Hetmyer tries to defend the third ball as it hits him on the pads. There is a hint of appeal but ump. is not interested. No runs off the next three deliveries as well. Bowler keeping the line and length tight to not concede any run. Hetmyer cuts the last ball for a single. Just 2 runs off the over.
RCB 73/2 after 10 overs
Shreyas Gopal will continue to bowl. de Villiers is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. CAUGHT and BOWLED! Another Wrong’un from Gopal to which de Villiers gives a gentle push. The ball lobs straight back to the bowler and Gopal takes a good low catch. Shimron Hetmyer is the new batsman. He defends the next delivery. Hetmyer is beaten off the next ball. Hetmyer plays the last ball to the fielder at cover. A wicket maiden.
RCB 71/2 after 9 overs
Bowling change. Varun Aaron will bowl. Parthiv is on strike. FOUR. The first ball is short and batsman works the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. Parthiv gets a single off the second ball. de Villiers is on strike. FOUR. The ball is short and wide which the batsman looks to cut but gets an inside edge to watch the ball go to fine-leg boundary. de Villiers gets two runs off the next ball. de Villiers plays the fifth ball straight down the ground for a single. Parthiv is on strike. FOUR. Short and wide which the batsman cuts past point for a boundary. 16 runs off the over.
RCB 71/1 after 8 overs