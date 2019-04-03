Apr 03, 2019 12:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RR vs RCB IPL 2019 Highlights: All-round show helps Rajasthan to the first win of the season
Catch all the highlights from match 14 of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore being played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Player of the Match
That conclueds the coverage of this match. We have a big game next where Mumbai Indians trake on Chennai Super Kings. Join us tommorow. For now it is good night!
Shreyas Gopal Player of the Match: I still say I'm fortunate and lucky to get such big wickets. As a youngster, it's not going to come everyday and it's one of my biggest moments. I was more fortunate and our plans worked today. We created a lot of pressure in the first 6 overs. They didn't get 65-70. They had to make runs off me, I had better chance of taking wickets. Just goes on gut feeling, nothing planned as such. It's good to have few different balls up your sleeve and be able to execute. We (wrist spinners) get to spin the ball both sides and that's probably an advantage. It's about bowling better areas and sticking to plans.
For his spell of 3/12 Shreyas Gopal is the Player of the Match
Ajinkya Rahane RR captain: Our thinking was, dew would come into effect. His (Shreyas Gopal) record against Virat and AB - we all know. Overall, it was a great team effort. After 3-4 overs, we came to know that the wicket was slow. All the bowlers chipped in really well. That's what we wanted to do. We played good cricket in the last three matches. Today, it was about giving more than 100 percent. I think the way he (Tripathi) batted with Smith and Stokes, it was incredible.
Virat Kohli RCB captain: We were 15-20 runs short. Marcus and Moeen got us to a competitive score. With the dew factor, 15 runs more would have been more challenging. It wasn't easy to score in the end as the wicket became slower. We made a lot of mistakes in the match (dropped catches). In a tournament like IPL when team hasn't got off to a great start then bodies in the outfield can be a bit stiff. There can be a bit of nervousness. In four games, we would have wanted one or maybe two games to go our way. We have 10 games to go, hopefully we can turn things around. We played well against Mumbai and in this game. This tournament is not that long, it is not going to go on for months and you have to think on your feet and have to think about the best combination going forward. Hopefully, we will get fresh guys in and they can give a match-winning performance.
RR win the match by 7 wickets
Umesh Yadav will bowl the last over. Tripathi is on strike. The batsman gets 2 runs off the first ball. Tripathi gets a single off the second ball. Ben Stoke is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Stokes plays the fourth ball to backward point for a single. Tripathi is on strike. SIX. Short ball and Tripathi pulls the ball for a maximum.
RR 164/3 after 19.5 overs
Siraj will bowl. Smith is on strike. First ball is short which Smith plays to square leg for a single. Tripathi is on strike. He plays the second ball for another single. Smith is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Smith gets a single off the fourth ball. Tripathi plays the fifth ball in deep where Moeen Ali drops a difficult catch. The batsman gets a single. Smith is on strike. CAUGHT! Short ball which Smith plays to long on but is caught by Umesh Yadav. 4 runs an d a wicket off the over.
RR 154/3 after 19 overs
Saini will bowl. Tripathi is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Smith plays the second ball to leg side for 2 runs. Smith pulls the third ball for a single. Tripathi is on strike. WIDE. Poor ball as Saini bowls a ball down leg. FOUR. Full toss and Tripathi makes room to cut the ball for a boundary. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Saini closes the over with another dot ball. 9 runs off the over.
RR 150/2 after 18 overs
Siraj will bowl. Tripathi is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Tripathi drives the ball for a boundary. Tripathi gets 2 runs off the second ball. Third ball is a dot delivery. A single off the fourth ball. Smith is on strike. WIDE. Poor ball as Siraj bowls one ball down leg. Smith gets a couple off runs off the fifth ball. SIX. Fuller delivery outside off and Smith hammers the ball over long on for a maximum. 16 runs off the over.
RR 141/2 after 17 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal will bowl. Smith is on strike. Smith plays the ball in the deep but Umesh Yadav gets drops a sitter. Tripathi is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. The batsman gets a single off the third ball. Smith plays the fourth ball to long off for a single. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. A single off the last ball.
RR 125/2 after 16 overs
Chahal will bowl. Buttler is on strike. WIDE. First ball is a wide bal. Butler gets a single off the first ball. Second ball is a dot delivery. Smith gets a single off the third ball. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery and Buttler plays a big shot but Buttler plays a big shot but doesn’t time well. Stoinis takes a good catch in the deep. Smith is on strike. last two balls are dot deliveries. 3 runs and a wicket.
RR 104/2 after 13 overs
Moeen Ali will bowl. Smith is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball for a single. Buttler is on strike. FOUR. He comes down the track and hits the ball down the ground for a boundary. SIX. Short ball and the batsman pulls the ball over mid wicket for a maximum. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. A single off the fifth ball. Smith is on strike. He works the last ball to leg side for 2 runs. 14 runs off the over.
RR 101/1 after 12 overs
FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (38)
Stoinis will bowl. Smith is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Buttler is on strike. He palsy the second ball to square leg and gets a single. Smith is on strike. FOUR. Smith looks to pull the ball but gets an under edge for a boundary. Smith flicks the next ball for a single. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Another dot ball to close the over. 7 runs off the over.
RR 87/1 after 11 overs
Chahal will continue. Smith is on strike. He pushes the first ball to deep for a single. Buttler is on strike. WIDE. Poor ball as Chahal bowls one down leg. Buttler gets 2 runs off the next ball. Buttler plays the third ball to leg side for a single. Smith is on strike. He plays the fourth ball down the ground and settles for a single. Buttler is on strike. Swing and a miss on fifth ball. Buttler plays the last ball past point for 2 runs. 8 runs off the over.
RR 80/1 after 10 overs
Marcus Stoinis is on strike. Smith is on strike. He plays the first ball to fine leg for a single. Buttler is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Short ball down leg and Buttler hooks the ball to fine leg for a boundary. Buttler gets a single off the next ball Smith is on strike. he plays the fifth ball to leg side for a single. Buttler is on strike. FOUR. Short ball and Butller pulls the ball to long on for a boundary. 11 runs off the over.
RR 72/1 after 9 overs
YUzvendra Chahal will bowl. Buttler is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Buttler comes down the track and plays the ball to long on for a single. Rahane is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. LBW! Wrong’un and Rahane clears his front leg to cut the ball. But ball spins back in and hits Rahane’s back leg dread in front of the wickets. Steve Smith is the new batsman. Next delivery is a dot ball. Smith gets a single off the last ball. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
RR 61/1 after 8 overs
Siraj will bowl. Rahane is on strike. The batsman forces the first ball down to third man and gets a single. Buttler lifts the second ball over mid wicket and gets 2 runs. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is a dot delivery again. Fifth ball is full on which Buttler makes room to hit through off but misses. Buttler plays the last ball to sweeper cover and gets a single. 4 runs off the over.
RR 59/0 after 7 overs
Mohammed Siraj will bowl. Rahane on strike. The batsman tries to swing his bat on first two balls but misses. Rahane plays the third ball to cover but ball goes to fielder. Rahane plays the fourth ball to the fielder at point. Rahane comes down the track and tries to play a big shot but misses. Five dot balls in the over. Rahane plays the last ball to mid on and charges down the other end for a single. Just a run off the over.
RR 46/0 after 5 overs
Saini will bowl. Buttler is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Buttler creams the ball through cover for a boundary. Swing and a miss on second ball. FOUR BYES. Another swing and a miss by Buttler. The keeper fails to collect the ball and it goes down fine leg for a boundary. Another swing and a miss by Buttler. FOUR. Ball is outside off and Buttler hits the ball through vacant fourth slip area for a boundary. Saini finishes with a dot ball. 12 runs off the over.
RR 45/0 after 4 overs
Umesh Yadav will continue. Rahane is on strike. WIDE. Poor ball down the leg side to start the over. Rahane plays the first ball to mid off and takes a quick single. Buttler is on strike. Buttler plays the third ball to fine leg and gets a couple of runs. Buttler works the third ball again to fine leg and gets two more runs. Buttler plays another shot to fine leg but this time only gets a single. FOUR. Easy boundary for Rahane. The ball is going down leg and Rahane just helps the ball to fine leg for a boundary. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Rahane cuts through point for a boundary. 15 runs off the over.
RR 33/0 after 3 overs
Navdeep Saini will bowl from the other end. Buttler is on strike. The batsman is beaten off the first ball. 1 leg bye off the second ball. Rahane is on strike. DROPPED! Pace and bounce from Saini. Rahane edges the ball to slips where Kohli drops a difficult catch. Rahane takes a single. Buttler is on strike. FOUR. Fuller ball and Buttler lifts the ball over the bowler’f head for a boundary. FOUR. Juicy half volley and Buttler creams the ball through cover for a boundary. Last ball is a dot delivery.
RR 18/0 after 2 overs