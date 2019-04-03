RR vs RCB IPL 2019 Highlights: All-round show helps Rajasthan to the first win of the season

Virat Kohli RCB captain: We were 15-20 runs short. Marcus and Moeen got us to a competitive score. With the dew factor, 15 runs more would have been more challenging. It wasn't easy to score in the end as the wicket became slower. We made a lot of mistakes in the match (dropped catches). In a tournament like IPL when team hasn't got off to a great start then bodies in the outfield can be a bit stiff. There can be a bit of nervousness. In four games, we would have wanted one or maybe two games to go our way. We have 10 games to go, hopefully we can turn things around. We played well against Mumbai and in this game. This tournament is not that long, it is not going to go on for months and you have to think on your feet and have to think about the best combination going forward. Hopefully, we will get fresh guys in and they can give a match-winning performance.