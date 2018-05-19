RR vs RCB IPL 2018 highlights: Rajasthan win by 30 runs to stay alive

Unadkat to bowl the last over of the match. Delivers the cutter on the stumps and Siraj manages to reverse paddle it past short third man for FOUR. But the length ball does the trick for RR as Siraj lofts it on the leg side, Samson came charging in but popped it out but Gowtham completed the catch, which means Bangalore have been knocked out the tournament!

RCB 134 all out after 19.2 overs.