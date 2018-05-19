App
May 19, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RR vs RCB IPL 2018 highlights: Rajasthan win by 30 runs to stay alive

Catch all the highlights from the 53rd game of the 2018 Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

highlights

  • May 19, 05:11 PM (IST)

    Click here for full match scorecard.

  • May 19, 07:44 PM (IST)

    Well that's it from this game, folks. We have another super exciting match starting soon between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Click here to follow all the action. And from this match, it's goodbye! 

  • May 19, 07:42 PM (IST)

    Shreyas Gopal is the Man of the Match for his superb spell of 4/16. 

  • May 19, 07:36 PM (IST)

    And with this humiliating loss, RCB's campaign in this season comes to an end. But Rajasthan have climbed up to the fourth spot as of now and are still alive in the race to qualify for the playoffs. 

  • May 19, 07:33 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 07:32 PM (IST)

    RAJASTHAN ROYALS BEAT ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE BY 30 RUNS.

  • May 19, 07:31 PM (IST)

    Unadkat to bowl the last over of the match. Delivers the cutter on the stumps and Siraj manages to reverse paddle it past short third man for FOUR. But the length ball does the trick for RR as Siraj lofts it on the leg side, Samson came charging in but popped it out but Gowtham completed the catch, which means Bangalore have been knocked out the tournament

    RCB 134 all out after 19.2 overs.

  • May 19, 07:27 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Siraj c Gowtham b Unadkat 14 (12)

  • May 19, 07:26 PM (IST)

    Archer to bowl his last. Just 2 off it. 35 off the last over seems impossible for Siraj and Chahal. 

    RCB 130/9 after 19 overs.

  • May 19, 07:22 PM (IST)

    Jaydev Unadkat is back into the attack. Round the wicket to Southee, bowls the off cutter, the batsman picks it and slaps it through deep mid-wicket for FOUR. Unadkat ends the over with the same sort of ball and this time Southee hits it up in the air and he is CAUGHT at deep mid-wicket by Gowtham. Bangalore 9 down!

    RCB 128/9 after 18 overs.

  • May 19, 07:20 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Southee c Gowtham b Unadkat 14 (17)

  • May 19, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Jofra Archer is back into the attack. Ends the over with a full toss to which Southee comes down the tracks and smacks it past mid off for FOUR. 8 off the over. 

    RCB 121/8 after 17 overs.

  • May 19, 07:14 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 07:12 PM (IST)

    Ben Laughlin is back into the attack. Starts off with a slower one, Sarfaraz waits for it and steers it but Klaasen anticipates really well and takes a one-handed stunner behind the wicket. The next ball he castles Umesh Yadav's stumps with a full ball as he is clean BOWLED! Siraj then pulls a short ball towards deep square leg for FOUR. But the Royals are motoring towards victory. 

    RCB 113/8 after 16 overs.

  • May 19, 07:10 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Umesh b Ben Laughlin 0 (1)

  • May 19, 07:06 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Sarfaraz Khan c Klaasen b Ben Laughlin 7 (8)

  • May 19, 07:05 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 07:04 PM (IST)

    Jaydev Unadkat is back into the attack. Slower ball from him, Sarfaraz picks it and lofts it over mid off for FOUR. But Bangalore need much more than that. 6 off the over. 

    RCB 108/6 after 15 overs.

  • May 19, 07:00 PM (IST)

    Sodhi into his last. End of a superb spell of leg-spin bowling, 4 off his last over. He ends with figures of 1/31.

    RCB 102/6 after 14 overs.

  • May 19, 06:54 PM (IST)

    Shreyas Gopal continues to bamboozle RCB batsmen and this time he has got the big fish, de Villiers has been STUMPED! Bowls a peach of a googly, which ABD completely misreads as he goes for the drive and misses it, and Klaasen does the rest. That should be game, set, match for RR! Gopal's brilliant spell comes to an end with figures of 4/16. 

    RCB 98/6 after 13 overs.

  • May 19, 06:51 PM (IST)

    WICKET! de Villiers st Klaasen b Shreyas Gopal 53 (35)

  • May 19, 06:49 PM (IST)

    Sodhi into his third. Goes a fraction short on the stumps and that is enough for de Villiers to pull that past a diving fielder at deep square leg for FOUR to bring up his fifty. But Bangalore's misery continues as de Grandhomme goes for the expensive drive off a flighted leg-spinner only to get an edge to slip where he is CAUGHT by Rahane. 

    RCB 96/5 after 12 overs.

  • May 19, 06:47 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Colin de Grandhomme c Rahane b Ish Sodhi 2 (3)

  • May 19, 06:45 PM (IST)

    FIFTY up for AB de Villiers. He is unbeaten on 50 off 31. 

  • May 19, 06:43 PM (IST)

    Shreyas Gopal continues to torment the famed RCB batting line-up. Bowls a classic flighted leg spinner outside off stump, Mandeep gets tempted to go inside out but misses it completely and he is STUMPED by Klaasen. 3 runs and a wicket off the over. 

    RCB 87/4 after 11 overs.

  • May 19, 06:41 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Mandeep st Klaasen b Shreyas Gopal 3 (4)

  • May 19, 06:39 PM (IST)

    Sodhi to continue. Excellent over from him, 7 off it. He is mixing his variations really well. Bangalore need a partnership here. 

    RCB 84/3 after 10 overs.

  • May 19, 06:37 PM (IST)

    Gopal continues from the other end. STUMPED! Parthiv shapes up to pull a slider, misses it and lost his balance and when Klaasen whipped the bails his foot was on the line. Disaster for Bangalore on the last ball as Moeen Ali chipped a tossed up ball straight back to the bowler who times his jump to perfection to catch it. 

    RCB 77/3 after 9 overs.

  • May 19, 06:35 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Moeen Ali c and b Shreyas Gopal 1 (2)

  • May 19, 06:32 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Parthiv Patel st Klaasen b Shreyas Gopal 33 (21)

