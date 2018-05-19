RR vs RCB IPL 2018 highlights: Rajasthan win by 30 runs to stay alive

Live now
May 19, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Siraj c Gowtham b Unadkat 14 (12)
WICKET! Southee c Gowtham b Unadkat 14 (17)
WICKET! Umesh b Ben Laughlin 0 (1)
WICKET! Sarfaraz Khan c Klaasen b Ben Laughlin 7 (8)
WICKET! de Villiers st Klaasen b Shreyas Gopal 53 (35)
WICKET! Colin de Grandhomme c Rahane b Ish Sodhi 2 (3)
FIFTY up for AB de Villiers. He is unbeaten on 50 off 31.
WICKET! Mandeep st Klaasen b Shreyas Gopal 3 (4)
WICKET! Moeen Ali c and b Shreyas Gopal 1 (2)
WICKET! Parthiv Patel st Klaasen b Shreyas Gopal 33 (21)
WICKET! Kohli b Gowtham 4 (9)
WICKET! Gowtham run out (Parthiv Patel/Southee) 14 (5)
WICKET! Heinrich Klaasen c Moeen Ali b Siraj 32 (21)
WICKET! Sanju Samson c Moeen Ali b Umesh 0 (1)
WICKET! Rahane lbw Umesh 33 (31)
FIFTY up for Rahul Tripathi. He is unbeaten on 50 off 38.
WICKET! Jofra Archer c Parthiv Patel b Umesh 0 (4)
Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bat.
Click here for full match scorecard.
Well that's it from this game, folks. We have another super exciting match starting soon between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Click here to follow all the action. And from this match, it's goodbye!
Shreyas Gopal is the Man of the Match for his superb spell of 4/16.
And with this humiliating loss, RCB's campaign in this season comes to an end. But Rajasthan have climbed up to the fourth spot as of now and are still alive in the race to qualify for the playoffs.
RAJASTHAN ROYALS BEAT ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE BY 30 RUNS.
Unadkat to bowl the last over of the match. Delivers the cutter on the stumps and Siraj manages to reverse paddle it past short third man for FOUR. But the length ball does the trick for RR as Siraj lofts it on the leg side, Samson came charging in but popped it out but Gowtham completed the catch, which means Bangalore have been knocked out the tournament!
RCB 134 all out after 19.2 overs.
WICKET! Siraj c Gowtham b Unadkat 14 (12)
Archer to bowl his last. Just 2 off it. 35 off the last over seems impossible for Siraj and Chahal.
RCB 130/9 after 19 overs.
Jaydev Unadkat is back into the attack. Round the wicket to Southee, bowls the off cutter, the batsman picks it and slaps it through deep mid-wicket for FOUR. Unadkat ends the over with the same sort of ball and this time Southee hits it up in the air and he is CAUGHT at deep mid-wicket by Gowtham. Bangalore 9 down!
RCB 128/9 after 18 overs.
WICKET! Southee c Gowtham b Unadkat 14 (17)
Jofra Archer is back into the attack. Ends the over with a full toss to which Southee comes down the tracks and smacks it past mid off for FOUR. 8 off the over.
RCB 121/8 after 17 overs.
Ben Laughlin is back into the attack. Starts off with a slower one, Sarfaraz waits for it and steers it but Klaasen anticipates really well and takes a one-handed stunner behind the wicket. The next ball he castles Umesh Yadav's stumps with a full ball as he is clean BOWLED! Siraj then pulls a short ball towards deep square leg for FOUR. But the Royals are motoring towards victory.
RCB 113/8 after 16 overs.
WICKET! Umesh b Ben Laughlin 0 (1)
WICKET! Sarfaraz Khan c Klaasen b Ben Laughlin 7 (8)
Jaydev Unadkat is back into the attack. Slower ball from him, Sarfaraz picks it and lofts it over mid off for FOUR. But Bangalore need much more than that. 6 off the over.
RCB 108/6 after 15 overs.
Sodhi into his last. End of a superb spell of leg-spin bowling, 4 off his last over. He ends with figures of 1/31.
RCB 102/6 after 14 overs.
Shreyas Gopal continues to bamboozle RCB batsmen and this time he has got the big fish, de Villiers has been STUMPED! Bowls a peach of a googly, which ABD completely misreads as he goes for the drive and misses it, and Klaasen does the rest. That should be game, set, match for RR! Gopal's brilliant spell comes to an end with figures of 4/16.
RCB 98/6 after 13 overs.
WICKET! de Villiers st Klaasen b Shreyas Gopal 53 (35)
Sodhi into his third. Goes a fraction short on the stumps and that is enough for de Villiers to pull that past a diving fielder at deep square leg for FOUR to bring up his fifty. But Bangalore's misery continues as de Grandhomme goes for the expensive drive off a flighted leg-spinner only to get an edge to slip where he is CAUGHT by Rahane.
RCB 96/5 after 12 overs.
WICKET! Colin de Grandhomme c Rahane b Ish Sodhi 2 (3)
FIFTY up for AB de Villiers. He is unbeaten on 50 off 31.
Shreyas Gopal continues to torment the famed RCB batting line-up. Bowls a classic flighted leg spinner outside off stump, Mandeep gets tempted to go inside out but misses it completely and he is STUMPED by Klaasen. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
RCB 87/4 after 11 overs.
WICKET! Mandeep st Klaasen b Shreyas Gopal 3 (4)
Sodhi to continue. Excellent over from him, 7 off it. He is mixing his variations really well. Bangalore need a partnership here.
RCB 84/3 after 10 overs.
Gopal continues from the other end. STUMPED! Parthiv shapes up to pull a slider, misses it and lost his balance and when Klaasen whipped the bails his foot was on the line. Disaster for Bangalore on the last ball as Moeen Ali chipped a tossed up ball straight back to the bowler who times his jump to perfection to catch it.
RCB 77/3 after 9 overs.
WICKET! Moeen Ali c and b Shreyas Gopal 1 (2)
WICKET! Parthiv Patel st Klaasen b Shreyas Gopal 33 (21)