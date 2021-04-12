IPL 2021 | RR vs PBKS LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson playing against the Punjab Kings (then KXIP) during the IPL in 2020. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 4 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 12.

Sanju Samson was named the captain of the Royals ahead of this season after the Jaipur-based team released Steve Smith before the auction in February. The side had finished at the bottom of the table in the previous edition. With a new skipper, the team is hoping for a change of fortunes.

Kings XI Punjab rebranded themselves as Punjab Kings ahead of the auction this year. The KL Rahul-led team also had a forgettable 2020 season, where they finished sixth of the table, and are hoping to make a strong start this year.

RR lead PBKS (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) 12-9 in the head-to-head record. Check out the fantasy team picks for this match here.

RR squad: Sanju Samson (Captain), Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, Ben Stokes, Chetan Sakariya, Chris Morris, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal and Yashasvi Jaiswal

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jalaj Saxena, Jhye Richardson, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Riley Meredith, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Shahrukh Khan and Utkarsh Singh

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here: