RR vs MI match Live IPL 2019: Steve Smith wins the Toss and opts to bowl
Catch all the live action from match 36 of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians being played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Big news is that Jos Buttler is not playing this match for RR as he has flown back to England for the birth of his child.
Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl.
Rahul Chahar (MI): Chahar has grown with every game he has played and was superb against Delhi in their last match getting rid of both openers to spark a spectacular batting collapse. He finished with 3/19 against Delhi.
The two teams have arrives the SMS stadium for this fixture.
Moneycontrol Dream XI: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Jofra Archer, Lasith Malinga, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar
Head to Head RR vs MI: Both the teams have faced each other 22 times and MI has emerged victorious 11 times, while RR won on 10 occasions with one game being abandoned due to rain in 2009
Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar's three wicket haul was one of the highlights of MI's win against Delhi and the ever dependable Krunal too have troubled the rival batsmen.
If skipper Rohit Sharma, who completed 8000 runs in T20 last night, and Quinton De Kock laid the foundation at the top, the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal, along with the big-hitting Kieron Pollard have provided the late charge to help MI post huge scores. MI boosts of two of the best death bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 10 wickets from nine games so far, and veteran Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have looked formidable this season with a good mix of power hitters, quality bowlers and perfect all-rounders. The three-time former champions grabbed the second position after a dominating 40-run win over Delhi Capitals in their previous game and would be eager to avenge their defeat against Rajasthan to inch closer to the play-off berth.
Rahul Tripathi did excel with a 45-ball 50 after returning to his favourite position at top of the order but he threw his wicket immediately after completing the fifty
Rahane made some changes against Punjab, bringing in Stuart Binny and Ashton Turner but while the former hit some lusty blows, the Australian was dismissed for a naught
Skipper Anjikya Rahane, himself, has got starts but failed to convert them. His decision to go down the order in the last match also didn't bear any fruit as Rajasthan failed to chase down 182 against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali in their previous fixture.
Sanju Samson, who had hit the first ton of this IPL, too has not delivered in past couple of innings.
England's Jos Buttler has done the bulk of scoring for Rajasthan. His fiery 89 off 43 balls was the cornerstone of Royals' four-wicket victory over Mumbai but rest the batsmen have either struggled or not been consistent.
Rajasthan would be taking heart from the four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on April 13 and will hope to get the better of their rivals once again, this time at home
With six losses and two wins, hosts Rajasthan Royals are languishing at the second last position in the points table and they would be desperate to bring their campaign back on track with a much-needed win here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 36 of the Indian Premier League. Today we have Rajasthan Royals taking on Mumbai Indians at their home stadium of Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur