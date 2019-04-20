Apr 20, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RR vs MI match Live IPL 2019: de Kock brings up his fifty
Catch all the live action from match 36 of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians being played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Top
highlights
FIFTY up for de Kock! 50 (34)
WICKET! Rohit c & b Gopal 5 (7)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
FOUR! The 3rd ball is a low full toss which Yadav launches over the bowler for a one-bounce four.
Gopal continues. He starts with a full toss which Yadav drills to long-on for a single. de Kock gets beaten by the googly on the 2nd ball as Samson whips off the bails. They check for a stumping but de Kock had his foot planted safely. He then slaps the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. Yadav chips the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Both take only singles off the last two balls. 5 off the over. Gopal has given away just 18 runs from 3 overs so far.
MI 102/1 after 13 overs.
Jaydev Unadkat returns to the attack. de Kock goes for the pull on the 1st ball but misses as the ball slips under his bat. He then mistimes the pull to long-on for a single. Yadav looks to sweep the 3rd ball but it comes off the toe-end to backward point for a single. de Kock launches the 4th ball high over deep midwicket for a SIX. Both batsmen then take singles off the last two balls. 10 off the over.
MI 97/1 after 12 overs.
SIX! The 4th ball is right in the slot for de Kock who flicks it powerfully over deep midwicket.
Shreyas Gopal comes back into the attack. The batsmen aren’t going to take any risks against him as both de Kock and Yadav just take singles off the first 4 balls. The 5th ball is short inviting Yadav to strike but he cuts it straight to backward point. Yadav then chips the last ball over the bowler for 2 runs. 6 off the over.
MI 87/1 after 11 overs.
Dhawan Kulkarni comes back into the attack. de Kock pulls the 1st ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs. He then mistimes the pull on the 2nd ball to the man at midwicket. Kulkarni keeps the 3rd ball short and de Kock pulls it to long-on for a single. Yadav knocks the 4th delivery to long-on for a run. The next ball is short again but is too high and called a wide. de Kock swings at the 5th ball but misses. He then paddles the last ball to fine leg for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for the MI opener. He has been in great form this season. 9 runs off the over.
MI 81/1 after 10 overs.
FIFTY up for de Kock! 50 (34)
FOUR! de Kock paddles the last ball past short fine leg to bring up his FIFTY in style.
Parag continues. The 1st ball is driven to the man at cover. Yadav smokes the 2nd ball straight back over the bowler for a SIX. That was hit beautifully. He then eases the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. de Kock nudges the 4th ball wide of long-on for a run. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. Mumbai have gotten off to a good start here. They need to build on this and push for a big total. 10 off the over.
MI 72/1 after 9 overs.
SIX! Parag sends down a carrom ball at the stumps and Yadav clears his front foot to launch it straight down the ground for a maximum.
Stuart Binny comes back into the attack. Yadav whips the 1st ball to midwicket for a single. de Kock has a swipe at the 2nd ball but misses as Binny slips in a slow bouncer. He then flicks the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Yadav shuffles across and pulls the 4th ball to cow corner for 2 runs. He then works the 5th ball to long-on for a single. The last ball is sliding down leg and de Kock pulls it past short fine leg for a FOUR. 9 off the over.
MI 62/1 after 8 overs.
FOUR! Binny ends with a poor deliery sliding down leg which de Kock pulls past short fine leg for a boundary.
Riyan Parag comes into the attack. Yadav pulls the 1st ball to long-on for 2 runs. He looks to drive the 2nd ball but gets a thick edge which almost carries to the man at backward point. The 3rd ball is worked to long-on for a single. The 4th ball is onto the pads and de Kock tucks it to square leg for 2 runs. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. 7 runs off the over.
MI 53/1 after 7 overs.
Jaydev Unadkat comes into the attack. Yadav misses with the flick on the 1st ball as it comes off the pads for a leg bye. de Kock pushes the 2nd ball to midwicket for a run. Yadav doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. Unadkat sends the next ball wide down leg. The 5th ball is full down leg and Yadav misses with the flick as it rolls off the pads and past the keeper for FOUR leg byes. Yadav then works the last ball to cover for a quick single. 8 off the over.
MI 46/1 after 6 overs.
FOUR! The 5th ball is sliding down leg and Yadav misses with the flick as it rolls off the pads for four leg byes.
Jofra Archer comes into the attack. de Kock looks to cut the 1st ball but it stays low and travels back to the keeper. The 2nd ball beats de Kock by pace and hits him on the groin. That looks painful and de Kock has to take a moment before he is able to continue. He drives the 3rd ball to the man at cover. de Kock swipes at the 4th ball sending it to deep square for 2 runs. He then drills the 5th ball over cover for a FOUR. Archer ends with a dot ball as de Kock goes for the pull but misses. 6 off the over.
MI 38/1 after 5 overs.
FOUR! The 5th ball is a bit slower and de Kock drives it over cover for a boundary.
de Kock is in absolutely fine form and he makes RR rue that dropped catch in the previous over. He slams the 1st ball down the ground for a FOUR. The next delivery is cut fiercely to the off-side for a FOUR. He then flicks the 3rd ball over short fine leg for another FOUR. de Kock isn’t done yet as he pulls the 4th ball high over backward square leg for a SIX. He then flicks the 5th ball past midwicket for a single. Yadav cuts the last ball straight to the man at cover. 19 runs off the over.
MI 32/1 after 4 overs.
SIX! This is insane hitting from de Kock as he pulls the 4th ball over backward square leg for a maximum.
FOUR! de Kock makes it three in a row as he flicks the 3rd ball over short fine leg for a four.
FOUR! The 2nd ball is a bit too short and de Kock makes room to cut it past cover-point for back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! Kulkarni starts with a full delivery which de Kock slams past him for a boundary.
Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack. de Kock works the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Rohit gets a risky top-edge over short fine leg for a FOUR as he sweeps. CAUGHT! The googly does the trick as Rohit comes down the track but ends up chipping the ball back to the bowler. Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat. He punches the 4th ball to long-on for a single. de Kock gets an edge which lands just short of first slip. DROPPED! de Kock mistimes the loft on the last ball sending it looping towards mid-on. Archer comes charging in from long-on and puts in a dive but doesn’t manage to hold on as the ball pops out of his palms. 7 runs and a wicket from the over.
MI 13/1 after 3 overs.
WICKET! Rohit c & b Gopal 5 (7)
Rohit comes down the track but is undone by the googly as he chips the ball back to the bowler who reacts well.
FOUR! Rohit goes low to sweep at the 2nd ball but only gets a top-edge over short fine leg for a boundary.
Dhawan Kulkarni comes into the attack. de Kock misses the 1st ball as it hits his thigh pad. The 2nd ball is slower at the stumps which de Kock tucks for a single. Rohit punches the 3rd ball to cover. He then eases the 4th ball through the gap at cover for a single. de Kock tucks the 5th ball to midwicket and picks up a quick single. Rohit throws his bat at the last ball but misses. 3 runs from the over.
MI 6/0 after 2 overs.
de Kock leans forward and blocks out the first delivery. He then flicks the 2nd ball to midwicket for 2 runs. The 3rd ball is a high full toss which de Kock only pushes to mid-off. He then flicks the 4th ball to the leg-side for a single. Binny does well as he finishes with 2 dot balls. Just 3 runs from the over.
MI 3/0 after the first over.
Stuart Binny to open the bowling with de Kock on strike.
Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma walk out to open the batting.