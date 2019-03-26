RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 Highlights: Punjab defeat Rajasthan by 14 runs in a match full of drama

Chris Gayle, Man of the Match: "This is a big ground and it is really important to score runs in the first game.I have been in a bit of form in the England series and it's good to start off the IPL on a positive note. What was more important is that we got a win. We just keep getting better and better. Sometimes some people will write you off but It's still early days and I'm enjoying my cricket. Eventually they got a better wicket to bat on but our bowlers did the job the for us. Sarfaraz got some runs today and it was really good. Our youngsters have a lot to offer for the team, they want to win the IPL for the Universe Boss."