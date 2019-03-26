Mar 26, 2019 12:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 Highlights: Punjab defeat Rajasthan by 14 runs in a match full of drama
Catch all the highlights from the 4th match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab being played at Swai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur
Top
highlights
Player of the Match
WICKET! Unadkat c and b Rajpoot 1(2)
WICKET! Jofra Archer run out (Pooran/Shami) 2(2)
WICKET! Stokes c (sub)Nair b Mujeeb 6(2)
WICKET! Samson c Ashwin b Sam Curran 30(25)
WICKET! Smith c Rahul b Sam Curran 19(16)
WICKET! Buttler 69 (43) mankad Ashwin
WICKET! Rahane b Ashwin 27(20)
FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (29)
WICKET! Pooran c Rahane b Stokes 12(14)
WICKET! Gayle c R Tripathi b Stokes 79(47)
FIFTY up for Gayle! 52 (33)
WICKET! Agarwal c D Kulkarni b Gowtham 22(24)
WICKET! Rahul c Buttler b D Kulkarni 4(4)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
That concludes the coverage of this match. Hope you enjoyed it. Our IPL coverage continues and tomorrow we have DC taking on CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Our coverage begins at 8.00 PM. Join us then. Till then it is Good-Bye.
Chris Gayle, Man of the Match: "This is a big ground and it is really important to score runs in the first game.I have been in a bit of form in the England series and it's good to start off the IPL on a positive note. What was more important is that we got a win. We just keep getting better and better. Sometimes some people will write you off but It's still early days and I'm enjoying my cricket. Eventually they got a better wicket to bat on but our bowlers did the job the for us. Sarfaraz got some runs today and it was really good. Our youngsters have a lot to offer for the team, they want to win the IPL for the Universe Boss."
Player of the Match
For his blistering knock of 79 from 47 balls Chris Gayle is awarded Man of the Match
Ravi Ashwin, winning captain: We all know that after six overs it is going to slow down. Credit to bowlers on how they bowled. I have been working on a lot of variations, pretty happy that it came out. No really argument on that and its pretty instinctive. I was not even at the crease and he just left the crease. We ended on the right side of the coin, but I definitely think that those are game-changing moments. Sam had a bad day with the ball, but he came back well. Everybody ticked their boxes. We do have a few options among us, but if we can have good five overs, there is nothing like it.
Ajinkya Rahane RR captain: “I thought we were batting really well. We started off well at the top and then got another good partnership. Later on we needed 39 off 4 overs and we thought that could have been done easily. But KXIP bowled really well in the last three overs. We are not supposed to comment on a controversial issue. The match referee will take the call. We will take the decision sportively. When you are chasing 180 plus, someone has to go really hard. Definitely, Jofra bowled really well. He was good for us in the last season as well. Jos, we all know how dangerous he is”
KXIP win the match 14 runs.
That ends the match. At one stage RR were on their way to victory but then they kept loosing wickets and in the end lost the match.
Ankit Rajpoot will bowl the last over. Unadkat is on strike. Rajpoot bowls a bouncer and Unadkat looks to hook but gets the top edge. Rajpoot runs all the way down to the batting end and takes a great catch. Gowtham on strike. Slow low full toss and Gowtham mistimes his shot and Shami takes an easy catch. Shreyas Gopal gets a single off the third ball. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Kulkarni gets a boundary off the fifth ball. The batsman gets a single off the last ball. 6 runs off the over.
RR 170/9 after 20 overs
WICKET! Gowtham c Shami b Rajpoot 3(4)
Slow low full toss and Gowtham mistimes his shot and Shami takes an easy catch.
WICKET! Unadkat c and b Rajpoot 1(2)
Rajpoot bowls a bouncer and Unadkat looks to hook but gets the top edge. Rajpoot runs all the way down to the batting end and takes a great catch.
Shami will bowl. Gowtham is on strike. The batsman gets 2 runs off the first ball. Second ball is a dot delivery. The batsman gets a single off the third ball. Jofra Archer gets 2 runs off the fourth ball. RUN-OUT! Huge mix-up between the two batsmen and Shami runs Archer out. Archer is stranded right in the middle of the pitch. Unadkat is the new batsman. He gets a single off the last ball. 6 runs and a wicket.
RR 164/7 after 19 overs
WICKET! Jofra Archer run out (Pooran/Shami) 2(2)
Huge mix-up between the two batsmen and Shami runs Archer out. Archer is stranded right in the middle of the pitch
Mujeeb will bowl. Rahul Tripathi is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Ben Stokes is on strike. SIX. The batsman swings his bat and watches the ball sail over mid-wicket for a maximum. CAUGHT! Mujeeb bowls a googly and Stokes fail to read as Karun Nair takes an easy catch at deep. Fourth ball is a dot. WIDE. Next delivery is a wide, Fifth ball is a dot delivery. CAUGHT! Tripathi comes down the ground but mistimes his shot and Rahul takes an easy catch at long-on. 8 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
RR 158/6 after 18 overs
WICKET! Stokes c (sub)Nair b Mujeeb 6(2)
Mujeeb bowls a googly and Stokes fail to read as Karun Nair takes an easy catch at deep
Curran will bowl. Smith is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Appeal for LBW on second ball but umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Kings take the review. The review shows that there is a faint edge. So the decision stays as NOT OUT. Samson gets a single off the third ball. Smith on strike. CAUGHT! What a catch by KL Rahul in deep. Smith moves across and lifts the ball over extra-cover and Rahul coves a long distance and puts in a great dive to pull off a stunning catch. Curran plays the fifth ball for 2 runs. Samson on strike. CAUGHT! Slower delivery which Samson lifts high in the air and Ashwin takes an easy catch. 4 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
RR 150/4 after 17 overs
WICKET! Samson c Ashwin b Sam Curran 30(25)
Slower delivery which Samson lifts high in the air and Ashwin takes an easy catch
Smith c Rahul b Sam Curran 19(16)
What a catch by KL Rahul in deep. Smith moves across and lifts the ball over extra-cover and Rahul coves a long distance and puts in a great dive to pull off a stunning catch.
Shami will bowl. Smith gets a single off the first ball. Samson is on strike. SIX. Fuller delivery and Samson lifts the ball cover extra-cover for a maximum. Samson works the third ball to leg side and gets a single. Smith is on strike. Smith plays the fourth ball down to long-on and charges down the other end for a single. Samson is on strike. The batsman plays the fifth ball to leg side and settles for a single. Smith closes the over with another single. 11 runs off the over.
RR 146/2 after 16 overs
Sam Curran will bowl. Samson is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Samson adds a single off the second ball. Smith on strike. The batsman gets two runs off the next ball. FOUR. Smith swings his bat and gets a boundary on fourth ball. WIDE. Curran bowls a ball down the leg side. SIX. Huge Six. Smiyth moves across and flicks the ball over square-leg for a maximum. A single off the last ball. 17 runs off the over.
RR 135/2 after 15 overs
Ankit Rajpoot will bowl. Steve Smith is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Smith gets a single off the second ball. Samson gets another single off the third ball. NO BALL. Overstepping by Rajpoot and the batsman gets a single. NO BALL. Another no ball. 1 leg bye. Smith can’t get his bat to the ball but the ball gets a single. Samson gets a single off the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. 8 runs off the over.
RR 118/2 after 14 overs
Ashwin will continue. Three runs off the first four balls. RUN-OUT! Oh what has Ashwin done. Buttler on the non-striker’s end and is backing too far and Ashwin stops in his run-up and whips the bails off. He appeals. There is a strong case of mankading. Reply shows that Buttler is short off his ground. 2 runs off the last ball.
RR 110/2 after 13 overs
WICKET! Buttler 69 (43) mankad Ashwin
Ashwin stops in his run-up and whips the bails off. He appeals. There is a strong case of mankading. Replay shows that Buttler is short off his ground
Mujeeb will bowl. Samson on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Buttler gets another single off the second ball. Samson plays the third ball in the deep on the leg side and runs two. Fourth ball is a do. Samson gets a single off the fifth ball. Buttler closes the over with another single. 6 runs off the over.
RR 105/1 after 12 overs
Ashwin will continue. Samson on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Buttler on strike. No runs off next three deliveries. Buttler plays the fifth ball to cover and gets a single. Samson gets a single to finish the over. 3 runs off the over.
RR 99/1 after 11 overs
Ankit Rajpoot will bowl. Samson is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Buttler is on strike. FOUR. Buttler scoops the second ball for a boundary. FOUR. Buttler makes room for himself and slams the ball through cover for a boundary. Buttler plays the fourth ball through extra-cover and gets 2 runs. Buttler squeezes out the yorker to cover and gets a single. Samson on strike. He plays the last ball to leg side and gets a single. 13 runs off the over.
RR 96/1 after 10 overs
Ashwin will bowl to Rahane. BOWLED! Carom ball and Rahane is bamboozled. The ball knocks off the the off stump. Ahswin is pumped up. Sanju Samson is the new batsman. Sampson and Butller work the next fve deliveries for five singles. Five runs and a wicket off the over.
RR 83/1 after 9 overs
WICKET! Rahane b Ashwin 27(20)
Carom ball and Rahane is bamboozled. The ball knocks off the the off stump. Ahswin is pumped up.
Ankit Rajput comes to bowl. Rahane is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to mid-wicket and takes two runs. Rahane plays the second ball to long-on and gets a single. Buttler is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Play and a miss by Buttler off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is another dot delivery. FOUR. Just over extra-cover for a boundary. And Buttler completes his fifty.
RR 78/ after 8 overs