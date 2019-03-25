RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 LIVE: Jaipur gears up for a royal clash

Live now
Mar 25, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buttler's England teammate Ben Stokes is capable of winning a few matches on his own with his all-round abilities. Shreyas Gopal, K Gowtham and Ashton Turner are other notable all-rounders in the squad.
In Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Dhawal Kulkarni and Varun Aaron, RR boast of a great pace attack.
Royal's batting looks strong as along with Smith they have the services of Jos Buttler, captain Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Sampson and Rahul Tripathi. Much of RR's success last season can be attributed to Buttler's contributions and the narrative is expected to remain the same this time around as well.
But this season of IPL is Smith's first step in his journey of redemption. In previous six seasons for RR, the 29-year-old has scored 1703 runs at an average of 37.02 and at a strike rate of 131.70. Royals are banking heavily on Smith's exploits.
For SRH yesterday David Warner returned and hit a quick-fire fifty. RR will expecting the same from their returning Aussie Steve Smith.
This is how the points table looks like after the first super sunday of the season which saw a double header. KKR thrashed SRH at Eden Garden and DC mauled MI at Wankhade Stadium.
IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after MI vs DD match
Mumbai Indians suffered a heavy 37-run defeat against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 214, Mumbai managed just 176 runs before being bowled out.
Lot of fire power is on show with the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, R. Ashwin on show. This will be one royal T20 match-up.
Tonight Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab play their first match of the season and this promises to be a royal clash.
Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have got their campaign to a flying start with win against Royal Challengers Banglore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively.
Hello and welcome the coverage of match 4 of IPL 2019. Tonight Rajasthan Royals face Kings XI Punjab at Sawai Man Stadium in Jaipur.