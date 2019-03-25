RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 LIVE: Jaipur gears up for a royal clash

Buttler's England teammate Ben Stokes is capable of winning a few matches on his own with his all-round abilities. Shreyas Gopal, K Gowtham and Ashton Turner are other notable all-rounders in the squad.

In Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Dhawal Kulkarni and Varun Aaron, RR boast of a great pace attack.