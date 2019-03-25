App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 25, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 LIVE: Jaipur gears up for a royal clash

Catch all the live action from the 4th match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab being played at Swai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur

  • Mar 25, 07:13 PM (IST)

    Buttler's England teammate Ben Stokes is capable of winning a few matches on his own with his all-round abilities. Shreyas Gopal, K Gowtham and Ashton Turner are other notable all-rounders in the squad.

    In Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Dhawal Kulkarni and Varun Aaron, RR boast of a great pace attack.

  • Mar 25, 07:13 PM (IST)

    Royal's batting looks strong as along with Smith they have the services of Jos Buttler, captain Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Sampson and Rahul Tripathi. Much of RR's success last season can be attributed to Buttler's contributions and the narrative is expected to remain the same this time around as well.

  • Mar 25, 07:12 PM (IST)

     But this season of IPL is Smith's first step in his journey of redemption. In previous six seasons for RR, the 29-year-old has scored 1703 runs at an average of 37.02 and at a strike rate of 131.70. Royals are banking heavily on Smith's exploits.

  • Mar 25, 07:12 PM (IST)

    For SRH yesterday David Warner returned and hit a quick-fire fifty. RR will expecting the same from their returning Aussie Steve Smith.  

  • Mar 25, 07:09 PM (IST)

    This is how the points table looks like after the first super sunday of the season which saw a double header. KKR thrashed SRH at Eden Garden and DC mauled MI at Wankhade Stadium. 

  • Mar 25, 07:03 PM (IST)

    Lot of fire power is on show with the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, R. Ashwin on show.  This will be one royal T20 match-up. 

  • Mar 25, 07:02 PM (IST)

    Tonight Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab play their first match of the season and this promises to be a royal clash. 

  • Mar 25, 07:01 PM (IST)

    Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have got their campaign to a flying start with win against Royal Challengers Banglore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively.   

  • Mar 25, 06:58 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome the coverage of match 4 of IPL 2019. Tonight Rajasthan Royals face Kings XI Punjab at Sawai Man Stadium in Jaipur. 

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.