Mar 25, 2019 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 LIVE: Gayle walks back after hammering a blistering fifty as Punjab on course of a big total
Catch all the live action from the 4th match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab being played at Swai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur
Top
highlights
WICKET! Gayle c R Tripathi b Stokes 79(47)
FIFTY up for Gayle! 52 (33)
WICKET! Agarwal c D Kulkarni b Gowtham 22(24)
WICKET! Rahul c Buttler b D Kulkarni 4(4)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Shreyas Gopla will bowl. Pooran is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Sarfaraz works the second ball for another single. Pooran is back on strike. He works the fourth ball to mid-wicket and runs 2. Pooran works the fifth ball to square leg and gets a single. Last ball is a dot delivery.
KXIP 150/3 after 17 overs
Stokes will bowl. Gayle is on strike. SIX. Fuller delivery and Gayle smashes the ball high in the night sky for a maximum. FOUR BYES on second ball. FOUR. Gayle hammers third ball for a boundary. WIDE. Stokes bowls a wide delivery. FOUR. Gayle hammers a boundary off the fourth ball. CAUGHT! Short ball and Gayle clears his front leg to hammer the ball to mid-wicket but Rahul Tripathi takes a great catch just on the boundary line. Gayle is stunned. Nichloas Pooran is the new batsman. 1 leg bye off the last ball. 20 runs and a wicket off the over.
KXIP 145/3 after 16 overs
WICKET! Gayle c R Tripathi b Stokes 79(47)
Short ball and Gayle clears his front leg to hammer the ball to mid-wicket but Rahul Tripathi takes a great catch just on the boundary line. Gayle is stunned.
Kulkarni will bowl. Sarfaraz is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Gayle is on strike. He plays the second ball down to long-off and gets a single. Sarfrtaz is on strike. He works the third ball to square-leg and gets a single. Gayle is on strike. He plays the fourth ball to leg-side and gets a single. Sarfaraz is on strike. He gets a couple off the fifth ball. FOUR. Short ball and the batsman hammers the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary. 10 runs off the over.
KXIP 125/2 after 15 overs
Archer is back in the attack. Gayle is on strike. Gayle gets a single off the first ball. Sarfaraz is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. The batsman gets a single off the third ball. Gayle is back on strike. SIX. Short ball and Gayle clears his front leg to deposit the ball over long-off for a maximum Gayle gets a single off the next ball. Sarfaraz guides the last ball to fine-leg for a single. 10 runs off the over.
KXIP 115/2 after 14 overs
Gowtham will bowl. Gayle on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Sarfaraz is on strike. FOUR. The batsman gets a boundary off the second ball. FOUR. Another boundary off the third ball. The batsman gets a single off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a dot. Gayle gets a single off the last ball. 11 runs off the over.
KXIP 105/2 after 13 overs
Kulkarni will bowl. Gayle is on strike. Short ball and Gayle hammers the ball straight past the bowler for a boundary. FOUR. Short ball outside off Gayle cuts the ball through point for a boundary. FOUR. Third in the row and this time through mid-wicket. SIX. Fuller delivery and Gayle hits a straight six over the bowler’s head. Gayle gets a single off the fifth ball. Sarfaraz is on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery.19 runs off the over.
KXIP 94/2 after 12 overs
FIFTY up for Gayle! 52 (33)
Stokes is back to bowl. Gayle is on strike. Gayle gets a single off the first ball. Sarfaraz is on strike. He plays the second ball to the fielder at backward-point. The batsman gets a single off the third ball. Gayle is on strike. FOUR. Short ball and Gayle clears his front leg and whacks the ball to square-leg for a boundary. Gayle gets a single off the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. 7 runs off the over.
KXIP 75/2 after 11 overs
Kulkarni comes back to bowl. Sarfaraz is on strike. No runs off first three deliveries. The batsman works the fourth ball to leg side and gets a single. Next delivery is a wide ball. Gayle plays the fifth ball to leg side and gets a single. Sarfaraz on strike. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Sarfraz clears his front leg to hit the ball to third-man for a boundary. 7 runs off the over.
KXIP 68/2 after 10 overs
Gowtham is back to bowl. Gayle is on strike. SIX. Fuller ball and Gayle whips his bat to deposit the ball over mid-wicket for a maximum. Second ball is a dot delivery. Gayle gets 2 runs off the third ball. 2 Leg Byes off the fourth ball. WIDE. Next ball is a wide delivery. 1 leg bye. Gayle gets a single off the fifth ball. Agarwal is on strike. CAUGHT! Fuller ball and Agarwal leans into the delivery to lift the ball over the bowler’s head but Kulkarni standing at long-off takes a good catch. 10 runs and a wicket off the over. Sarfaraz Khan is the new batsman. He gets a single off the last ball.
KXIP 61/2 after 9 overs
WICKET! Agarwal c D Kulkarni b Gowtham 22(24)
Fuller ball and Agarwal leans into the delivery to lift the ball over the bowler’s head but Kulkarni standing at long-off takes a good catch
Bowling change. Jaydev Unadkat will bowl. Gayle is on strike. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Gayle edged the ball to get a boundary down to third-man. Gayle gets a couple off the second ball. Gayle plays the third ball through cover and gets a single. Agarwal is on strike. SIX. Agarwal goes down town. Fuller delivery and Agarwal lifts the ball over extra-cover for a maximum. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Unadkat closes the over with another dot ball. 13 runs off the over.
KXIP 50/1 after 7 overs
Gowtham comes back to bowl. Gayle is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Gaykle plays the second ball down to long-off and gets a couple. Gayle plays the third ball to long-off and gets a single. Agarwal is on strike. He works the fourth ball to square-leg and gets a single. Gayle is back on strike. The batsman works the fifth ball to fine-leg and adds a run to the total. Last ball is a dot delivery. 5 runs off the over.
KXIP 37/1 after 6 overs
Archer will continue. Gayle is on strike No runs off first two deliveries. Gayle plays the third ball to mid-off and charges down the other end for a quick single. Agarwal is on strike. Fourth ball is short and it flies past Agarwal to the keeper. Fifth ball is again a dot delivery. Archer bowls another dot ball to end the over. Just one run off the over.
KXIP 32/1 after 6 overs
Bowling change. Ben Stokes into the attack. Agarwal is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery outside off and Aharwal creams the ball past backward point for a boundary. Second ball is a dot delivery. Agarwal gets a single off the third ball. Gayle is on strike. Gayle plays the fourth ball to on-side and gets two runs.WIDE. Stokes bowl way outside off-stump. Gayle plays the fifth ball to Stokes. Gayle looks to play a wild shot but gets an under edge and settles for a single. 9 runs off the over.
KXIP 31/1 after 5 overs
Bowling change. Jofra Archer is given the ball. Agarwal is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Second ball is again a dot delivery. Agarwal plays the third ball to extra-cover and wants to take a single but Gayle refuses. Three dot balls. Fourth ball is again a dot delivery. Four dot balls in the over now. Fifth ball is slightly short and Agarwal goes on the back foot to defend. Agarwal gets a single off the last ball. Just one run off the over.
KXIP 22/1 after 4 overs
Kulakarni to continue. Gayle is on strike. First ball hits Gayle on the pads but it down the leg side. Second ball is a dot delivery. Slower delivery on third ball and Gayle smartly plays it to cover but for no runs. FOUR. Fuller delivery outside off and Gayle punches the ball through cover for a boundary. WIDE. Kulkarni tries a bouncer but the ball flies over the batsman’s head. Gayle pushes the fifth ball to mid-off and charges down the other end for a single. Agarwal is on strike. He nudges the last ball down to third-man for a single. 7 runs off the over.
KXIP 21/1 after 3 overs
Spin from the other end. K. Gowtham will bowl. Agarwal is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to cover but for no runs. SIX. Fuller ball and Agarwal lifts the ball over long-off for the first maximum of the night. Agarwal works the third ball to leg side and gets a single. Gayle is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. He works the fifth ball to leg side and settles for a single. Agarwal is on strike. Last ball is a dot. 8 runs off the over.
KXIP 14/1 after 2 overs
Kulkarni to Rahul. The batsman plays the first ball with soft hands to slips and Smith dives and cuts-off a boundary. FOUR. First boundary of the match, Fuller delivery outside off and Rahul drives the ball through cover for a boundary. Third ball moves away outside off and Rahul is happy to let that for the keeper. CAUGHT! The ball moves away and Rahul plays a half-hearted shot. The ball gets the outside edge and a diving Jos Buttler takes a fine catch. WIDE. Poor delivery down the leg side. Mayank Agarwal is the new batsman. He works the fifth ball down to third-man and gets a single. Chris Gayle on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs and a wicket off the first over.
KXIP 6/1 after first over
WICKET! Rahul c Buttler b D Kulkarni 4(4)
The ball moves away and Rahul plays a half-hearted shot. The ball gets the outside edge and a diving Jos Buttler takes a fine catch
Dhaval Kulkarni has the new ball in his hand. He will open the bowling for RR. KL Rahul is marking his guard. He will face the first ball.