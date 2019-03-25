RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 LIVE: Gayle walks back after hammering a blistering fifty as Punjab on course of a big total

Kulkarni to Rahul. The batsman plays the first ball with soft hands to slips and Smith dives and cuts-off a boundary. FOUR. First boundary of the match, Fuller delivery outside off and Rahul drives the ball through cover for a boundary. Third ball moves away outside off and Rahul is happy to let that for the keeper. CAUGHT! The ball moves away and Rahul plays a half-hearted shot. The ball gets the outside edge and a diving Jos Buttler takes a fine catch. WIDE. Poor delivery down the leg side. Mayank Agarwal is the new batsman. He works the fifth ball down to third-man and gets a single. Chris Gayle on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs and a wicket off the first over.

KXIP 6/1 after first over