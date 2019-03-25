Mar 25, 2019 11:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 LIVE score: Curran scalps two wickets in one over as Rajasthan innings lose steam
Catch all the live action from the 4th match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab being played at Swai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur
WICKET! Stokes c (sub)Nair b Mujeeb 6(2)
WICKET! Samson c Ashwin b Sam Curran 30(25)
WICKET! Smith c Rahul b Sam Curran 19(16)
WICKET! Buttler 69 (43) mankad Ashwin
WICKET! Rahane b Ashwin 27(20)
FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (29)
WICKET! Pooran c Rahane b Stokes 12(14)
WICKET! Gayle c R Tripathi b Stokes 79(47)
FIFTY up for Gayle! 52 (33)
WICKET! Agarwal c D Kulkarni b Gowtham 22(24)
WICKET! Rahul c Buttler b D Kulkarni 4(4)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Mujeeb bowls a googly and Stokes fail to read as Karun Nair takes an easy catch at deep
Curran will bowl. Smith is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Appeal for LBW on second ball but umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Kings take the review. The review shows that there is a faint edge. So the decision stays as NOT OUT. Samson gets a single off the third ball. Smith on strike. CAUGHT! What a catch by KL Rahul in deep. Smith moves across and lifts the ball over extra-cover and Rahul coves a long distance and puts in a great dive to pull off a stunning catch. Curran plays the fifth ball for 2 runs. Samson on strike. CAUGHT! Slower delivery which Samson lifts high in the air and Ashwin takes an easy catch. 4 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
RR 150/4 after 17 overs
WICKET! Samson c Ashwin b Sam Curran 30(25)
Slower delivery which Samson lifts high in the air and Ashwin takes an easy catch
Smith c Rahul b Sam Curran 19(16)
What a catch by KL Rahul in deep. Smith moves across and lifts the ball over extra-cover and Rahul coves a long distance and puts in a great dive to pull off a stunning catch.
Shami will bowl. Smith gets a single off the first ball. Samson is on strike. SIX. Fuller delivery and Samson lifts the ball cover extra-cover for a maximum. Samson works the third ball to leg side and gets a single. Smith is on strike. Smith plays the fourth ball down to long-on and charges down the other end for a single. Samson is on strike. The batsman plays the fifth ball to leg side and settles for a single. Smith closes the over with another single. 11 runs off the over.
RR 146/2 after 16 overs
Sam Curran will bowl. Samson is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Samson adds a single off the second ball. Smith on strike. The batsman gets two runs off the next ball. FOUR. Smith swings his bat and gets a boundary on fourth ball. WIDE. Curran bowls a ball down the leg side. SIX. Huge Six. Smiyth moves across and flicks the ball over square-leg for a maximum. A single off the last ball. 17 runs off the over.
RR 135/2 after 15 overs
Ankit Rajpoot will bowl. Steve Smith is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Smith gets a single off the second ball. Samson gets another single off the third ball. NO BALL. Overstepping by Rajpoot and the batsman gets a single. NO BALL. Another no ball. 1 leg bye. Smith can’t get his bat to the ball but the ball gets a single. Samson gets a single off the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. 8 runs off the over.
RR 118/2 after 14 overs
Ashwin will continue. Three runs off the first four balls. RUN-OUT! Oh what has Ashwin done. Buttler on the non-striker’s end and is backing too far and Ashwin stops in his run-up and whips the bails off. He appeals. There is a strong case of mankading. Reply shows that Buttler is short off his ground. 2 runs off the last ball.
RR 110/2 after 13 overs
WICKET! Buttler 69 (43) mankad Ashwin
Ashwin stops in his run-up and whips the bails off. He appeals. There is a strong case of mankading. Replay shows that Buttler is short off his ground
Mujeeb will bowl. Samson on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Buttler gets another single off the second ball. Samson plays the third ball in the deep on the leg side and runs two. Fourth ball is a do. Samson gets a single off the fifth ball. Buttler closes the over with another single. 6 runs off the over.
RR 105/1 after 12 overs
Ashwin will continue. Samson on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Buttler on strike. No runs off next three deliveries. Buttler plays the fifth ball to cover and gets a single. Samson gets a single to finish the over. 3 runs off the over.
RR 99/1 after 11 overs
Ankit Rajpoot will bowl. Samson is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Buttler is on strike. FOUR. Buttler scoops the second ball for a boundary. FOUR. Buttler makes room for himself and slams the ball through cover for a boundary. Buttler plays the fourth ball through extra-cover and gets 2 runs. Buttler squeezes out the yorker to cover and gets a single. Samson on strike. He plays the last ball to leg side and gets a single. 13 runs off the over.
RR 96/1 after 10 overs
Ashwin will bowl to Rahane. BOWLED! Carom ball and Rahane is bamboozled. The ball knocks off the the off stump. Ahswin is pumped up. Sanju Samson is the new batsman. Sampson and Butller work the next fve deliveries for five singles. Five runs and a wicket off the over.
RR 83/1 after 9 overs
WICKET! Rahane b Ashwin 27(20)
Carom ball and Rahane is bamboozled. The ball knocks off the the off stump. Ahswin is pumped up.
Ankit Rajput comes to bowl. Rahane is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to mid-wicket and takes two runs. Rahane plays the second ball to long-on and gets a single. Buttler is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Play and a miss by Buttler off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is another dot delivery. FOUR. Just over extra-cover for a boundary. And Buttler completes his fifty.
RR 78/ after 8 overs
FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (29)
R Ashwin brings himself into the attack. Rahane is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to leg side and gets a single. Buttler is on strike. He plays the second ball to extra-cover and the two batsmen run 2. Rahane plays the third ball with soft hands to third-man and takes a single. Buttler works the fifth ball for another single, Rahane takes another single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
RR 71/0 after 7 overs
Curran is back to bowl. Rahane is on strike. The batsman gets a leading edge off the first delivery as the ball goes down to long-on and a single is added to the total. Buttler is on strike. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Buttler cuts the ball through point for a boundary. Curran fires the third ball into the legs of the bastman. No run. SIX. Short ball and Buttler hammers the ball over long-on for a six. FOUR. Poor ball as it is a full toss outside off and Buttler just connects his bat to see the ball run past through third-man for a boundary. FOUR. Buttler ends the over in style as he drives the ball for another boundary. 19 runs off the over.
RR 64/0 after 6 overs
Shami will bowl. Rahane is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Rahane works the second ball down to fine-leg for a boundary. Rahane plays the third ball to third-man for a single. Buttler is on strike. He swings his bat on fourth ball but misses. Buttler lifts the fifth ball over extra cover and gets 2 runs. Last delivery is a dot. 7 runs off the over.
RR 45/0 after 5 overs
Mujeeb will continue. Rahane is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball down to long-on and gets a single. Buttler is on strike. Second ball us a dot delivery. The batsman plays the third ball to the fielder at extra-cover. Buttler plays the fourth ball down to long-off and gets two runs. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Full toss and Buttler punishes the ball for a maximum over long-off. 11 runs off the over.
RR 38/0 after 4 overs
Mohammed Shami will bowl. Rahane is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Buttller is on strike. FOUR. A fraction too full a delivery and Buttler punches the ball through extra-cover for a boundary. Third ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Genius from Buttler. He moves acorss the the wickets and scoops the ball to get a boundary to fine-leg. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Shami finishes with a dot delivery. 9 runs off the over.
RR 27/0 after 3 overs
Spin from the other end. Mujeeb Ur Rahaman will bowl. Jos Buttler is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Buttler just helps the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary. Buttler plays the second ball for a single. Third ball is a dot delivery. Rahane works the fourth ball to leg side and takes a quick single. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Another dot ball by Mujeeb to end the over. 6 runs off the over.
RR 18/0 after 2 overs
Curran to Rahane. No runs off the first two deliveries. FOUR. RR are up and away as Rahane punches an overpitched delivery straight down the ground for a boundary. Fourth ball is dot delivery. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Rahane plays a lofted cover diver for a boundary. FOUR. Rahane punches the last ball down the ground for a boundary. Three boundaries off the first over.
RR 12/0 after first over
Sam Curran will open the bowing for KXIP. Rahane will face the first ball.
RR reply is about to begin. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler have walked out to bat. R. Ashwin giving final instructions to his team.