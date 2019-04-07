App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 11:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RR vs KKR match report IPL 2019: Gurney, Lynn help Kolkata to a comfortable 8-wicket win

Kolkata's easy win help it to move to the top the table

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Steve Smith's unbeaten 73 went in vain as KKR recorded a comfortable 8-wicket win to move on the top of the league standing.

Chasing a paltry 139, KKR openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine got their team to a flying start. Such was their attacking intent that Kolkata were already 65/0 after the end of first six overs. Shreyas Gopal bowling the 9th over did the trick for RR as he stopped Nairne three runs short of a fifty. Narine going for a big shot edged the ball to Steve Smith standing at first slip. KKR were 91/1 where Narine was dismissed.  The wicket did not disrupt KKR's momentum as the team crossed 100 before 10th over was completed.

Lynn completed his fifty in the 11th over as he worked a delivery from Gopal for a single. The batsman got out two deliveries later trying to play a big shot but top edging to  S Midhun at deep backward square leg. Robin Uthhapa and Shubman Gill helped Kolkata knock off remaining runs.

Earlier put into bat first Rajasthan Royals huffed and puffed their way  on a slow track on which stroke making was not easy. Thanks to its Australian batsman Steve Smith, who scored 73 not out to anchor Rajasthan Royals to 139 for 3. Smith remained not out on 73 off 59 deliveries.

The stylish right hander shared 72 runs in 10.4 overs with opener Jos Buttler (37 off 34 balls) for the second wicket after captain Ajinkya Rahane was out cheaply for 5 in the second over. KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna trapped Rahane in front of the wickets.  Royals were struggling at 56/1 after 10 overs but increased accelerated its scoring rate at the back end of the innings to add 83 runs from the next 10 overs with Smith scoring the bulk of the runs.

RR’s other opener Jos Buttler- who has already hit two fifties this season-found difficult to score runs but hit a steady 37 off 34 balls and was out in the 12th over while attempting a big shot against Harry Gurney with Subhman Gill taking a fine catch near the boundary ropes.

Smith reached to his 50 off 44 deliveries in the 15th over and after that he scored fast runs. He hit a massive six off Sunil Narine in the 18th over and a couple of boundaries in the next two overs to take Rajasthan Royals to a respectable total. Ben struggled to his 7 off 14 balls and shared 34 runs stand with Smith from 4.2 overs. The two batsmen remained unbeaten as RR’s quota of 20 overs were completed.

Best Dismissal

Narine was looking good for his first fifty of the season as he had raced his way to 47 off 24 balls. Against Shreyas Gopal Narine looked for a big shot but edged it to Steve Smith at first slip. Smith took a great reflex catch to end Narine's assault.

Batsman of the Match

Although he ended up on the losing side but Steve Smith shone with the bat.  Smith scored 73 off 59 balls to give RR's total some semblance of respectability.

Bowler of the Match

KKR's debutant Harry Gurney bowled a decent spell of 2/25 to restrict RR to a sub-par total. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his performance with the ball.

What’s next?

Kolkata next take a flight to Chennai where they meet home team Chennai Super Kings on April 9. Rajasthan enjoy a three-day break before returning to action on April 11. They place CSK at home.

Points Table

Thanks to an easy win KKR have moved to the top of the table. They are level on points with CSK (8 points each) but enjoy a far superior NRR, +1.508, compared to CSK's +0.159. RR struggling at seventh with just 2 points in 5 matches. Check out the updated points table here
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 11:34 pm

tags #IPL #IPL 2019 #KKR #Kolkata Knight riders #R&R #Rajastah Royals

