RR vs KKR Match Live IPL 2019: Smith's unbeaten 73 helps Royals post 139/3

Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. He starts with a good delivery which is slanting across Stokes who swings and misses. The next ball is a beamer which hits Stokes on the thigh pad. Stokes wants a single but Smith sends him back. The umpire however, declares a no-ball as Prasidh has overstepped which means the next ball will be a free-hit delivery. Prasidh sends down a good slow bouncer on the free-hit and Stokes goes for the pull but misses as it hits him on the shoulder and they pick up a leg bye. Prasidh sends down a good wide yorker on the 4th delivery but Smith gets an edge to it sending it past the keeper for a FOUR. Smith moves across and misses with the paddle as the next ball travels wide down the leg side and a fumble by Karthik allows them to also pick up a run. The next ball is another high full toss and Stokes just about gets some bat behind it as the umpire signals a no-ball. The 4th ball is a low full toss which Stokes drives through covers for 2 runs. Stokes goes for the pull on the 5th delivery but misses. He then slogs at the last ball sending it to long-on for a single. 12 off the over.

RR 131/3 after 19 overs.