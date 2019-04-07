Apr 07, 2019 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RR vs KKR Match Live IPL 2019: Smith's unbeaten 73 helps Royals post 139/3
Catch all the live action from match 21 of IPL 2019 between the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Tripathi c Chawla b Gurney 6 (8)
FIFTY up for Smith! 50 (44)
WICKET! Buttler c Gill b Gurney 37 (34)
WICKET! Rahane decides against a review. Rahane lbw b Prasidh 5(7)
Playing XI
Toss
Players to Watch out for
Head to head
What happened in their previous games?
Harry Gurney comes back into the attack. Stokes charges out but can only work the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Smith swings at the 2nd ball but misses as it creeps under the bat. He then skips down the track and drives the 3rd ball into the covers for 2 runs. The 4th ball is just outside off but it stays low and Smith misses with the drive. Smith then backs away and opens the face of his bat to just guide the 5th ball past point for a FOUR. The last ball is full outside off and Smith looks to squeeze it into the gap but finds the man at short third for a single. Just 8 runs off the over as Gurney ends his debut with 2/25.
RR 139/3 after 20 overs.
FOUR! Smith shows great skill as he backs away and just guides the 5th ball past point for a four.
Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. He starts with a good delivery which is slanting across Stokes who swings and misses. The next ball is a beamer which hits Stokes on the thigh pad. Stokes wants a single but Smith sends him back. The umpire however, declares a no-ball as Prasidh has overstepped which means the next ball will be a free-hit delivery. Prasidh sends down a good slow bouncer on the free-hit and Stokes goes for the pull but misses as it hits him on the shoulder and they pick up a leg bye. Prasidh sends down a good wide yorker on the 4th delivery but Smith gets an edge to it sending it past the keeper for a FOUR. Smith moves across and misses with the paddle as the next ball travels wide down the leg side and a fumble by Karthik allows them to also pick up a run. The next ball is another high full toss and Stokes just about gets some bat behind it as the umpire signals a no-ball. The 4th ball is a low full toss which Stokes drives through covers for 2 runs. Stokes goes for the pull on the 5th delivery but misses. He then slogs at the last ball sending it to long-on for a single. 12 off the over.
RR 131/3 after 19 overs.
FOUR! Prasidh sends down a good wide yorker and Smith gets an edge past the keeper for a four.
Sunil Narine comes back for his final over. He misses with the slow sweep on the 1st ball as it raps him on the pads. Karthik goes for the review but the impact is left to the ‘Umpire’s Call’ which was originally not out. Smith goes for the slog sweep again on the next delivery and once again misses as it hits him in the midriff area. He then dances out on the next delivery and launches it over deep midwicket for a SIX. The 4th ball it tucked to the leg-side for a single. Stokes slaps the 5th ball straight to the man at cover. He then connects with the reverse sweep but finds the man at deep point for a single. 8 runs off the over.
RR 119/3 after 18 overs.
SIX! Smith times the shot beautifully as he dances out and launches the ball high over deep midwicket for a six.
Kuldeep Yadav comes back for his final over. Smith slog sweeps the 1st ball to the man at deep midwicket for a single. Stokes pushes the 2nd ball into the off-side for a single. Smith backs away and works the 3rd ball through midwicket for a single. Stokes wanted the second but is sent back by Smith. Stokes works the 4th ball to long-off for a single. Smith defends the 5th ball towards mid-off and sets off for a quick single. Rana misses with the throw at the non-striker’s end as Smith was still short of the crease. Stokes goes for the reverse sweep on the last ball but finds the man at point. Just 5 runs off the over.
RR 111/3 after 17 overs.
Harry Gurney comes back into the attack. Tripathi charges forward but is fooled by the slower delivery as he gets a top-edge on the pull to square leg for a single. Smith cuts the 2nd ball to sweeper cover for a run. Tripathi goes for the flick on the 3rd ball but misses as it raps him on the pads. CAUGHT! Gurney’s slower delivery once again does the trick as Tripathi charges forward but is early into the shot sending it high towards Chawla at mid-off. Ben Stokes walks out to bat. Smith dabs the 5th ball to point for a single. Stokes pushes the last ball to midwicket. Just 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
RR 106/3 after 16 overs.
WICKET! Tripathi c Chawla b Gurney 6 (8)
The slow ball does the trick again as Tripathi charges forward but only get height on the shot sending it towards Chawla at mid-off.
Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. He starts with a slower delivery as Smith goes for the drive but misses. The next ball is a good yorker but Smith squeezes it out to deep midwicket for a single. Tripathi drives the 3rd ball to sweeper cover for a run. The 4th ball is a bit short and Smith cuts it powerfully past point for a FOUR. He then works the 5th ball wide of long-on for 2 runs. Smith shuffles across and pulls the last ball through backward square leg for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for the Australian. Rajasthan need him to contribute with a big score today. 12 off the over.
RR 103/2 after 15 overs.
FIFTY up for Smith! 50 (44)
FOUR! Smith whips the last ball through baackward square leg for a four. That also brings up the fifty for the Aussie.
FOUR! Smith cuts the 4th ball past point and Narine doesn't manage to cut it off while coming in from fine leg.
Sunil Narine comes back into the attack. Tripathi works the 1st ball through midwicket for a single. The next ball is wide down leg. Smith misses with the flick on the 2nd ball as it comes off the pads and sets off for a single. Karthik collects the ball and sends down a throw at the non-striker’s end but misses. A direct-hit and Smith would’ve been in trouble. Tripathi works the 3rd ball through midwicket for a single. Smith is cramped for room on the next ball as it comes off the pads for a leg bye. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. 7 runs off the over.
RR 91/2 after 14 overs.
Piyush Chawla comes back into the attack for his final over. Smith taps the 1st ball to the man at midwicket. He then whips the 2nd ball through the gap at midwicket for 2 runs. The 3rd ball gets an edge off Smith’s bat as he shapes off to paddle and rolls down to third man off the thigh pad for a single. Tripathi drives the 4th ball to long-off for a run. Smith cuts the 5th ball past backward point for 2 runs. Chawla does well as he ends with a dot ball. Just 6 runs off the over.
RR 84/2 after 13 overs.
Harry Gurney continues. The 1st ball is a tad short and Smith pulls it fiercely but finds the man at deep backward square for a single. Buttler goes for the reverse sweep on the 2nd ball but it connects with the toe-end sending the ball to extra cover. Smith who had set off for a single was scampering back but an overthrow helps them pick up a run. Smith tucks the 3rd ball to midwicket for a single. The next ball is wide outside off. Buttler clears his front foot and smokes the 4th ball over deep square leg for a SIX. CAUGHT! Gurney strikes on debut and it’s the slower delivery which does the trick. Buttler doesn’t get enough power as he heaves at the 5th delivery and Gill takes a good catch at the boundary line. Rahul Tripathi walks out to bat. Smith picks up a single to end the over. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
RR 78/2 after 12 overs.
WICKET! Buttler c Gill b Gurney 37 (34)
Buttler goes for another big shot but doesn't get enought power on it as Gill takes a comfortable catch at cow corner.
SIX! Buttler clears his front foot and launches the 4th delivery over deep square leg for a six.
Kuldeep continues. He starts with a googly which gets some extra turn and bounce catching Smith by surprise as it comes off the outside edge to go down to third man for a FOUR. Smith works the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. Buttler is in fine form as he connects with the reverse sweep sending the 3rd ball racing past backward point for a FOUR. He attempts another reverse sweep on the next ball but this time finds the man at backward point. Both batsmen takes singles off the last two balls. 11 runs off the over.
RR 67/1 after 11 overs.
FOUR! Buttler connects with another reverse-hit sending the 3rd ball past backward point for a four.
FOUR! Kuldeep starts with a googly and Smith only gets a thick leading edge sending the ball racing down to the third man fence.
Debutant Harry Gurney comes into the attack. He starts from around the wicket with a slower delivery which beats Smith who isn’t expecting the change of pace. Smith tucks the 2nd ball to backward square leg for a single. Buttler pushes the 3rd delivery straight down the ground for a single. Smith sets up for a sweep shot on the 4th ball but is once again fooled by the slower delivery which creeps past him. He then slaps the 5th ball to sweeper cover for a single. Gurney ends the over well with a dot ball. Just 3 runs off the over.
RR 56/1 after 10 overs.
Buttler shows great skill and he connects with the reverse sweep on the 1st delivery sending it over backward point for a FOUR. He drives the next ball straight to the man at cover. The 3rd ball is a tad short and Buttler cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. Smith picks the googly on the 4th ball as he sweeps it powerfully to deep square leg for a FOUR. He sends the 5th ball straight to the man at midwicket but finds the gap on the last ball for a single. 10 runs off the over.
RR 53/1 after 9 overs.
FOUR! Smith gets down on one knee and sweeps the 4th delivery past deep square leg for a four.
FOUR! Buttler goes for the reverse sweep on the 1st delivery and gets it over point for a four.
Narine continues. Smith leans forward but only pushes the 1st ball to the man at short midwicket. The next ball is a bit too full and Smith drives it past mid-off for 2 runs. He doesn’t get any runs off the next delivery but sits back and cuts the 4th ball past short third man for a FOUR. Smith misses with the sweep on the 5th delivery as it comes off the pads for a leg bye. Buttler looks to whip the last ball but misses as it hits him on the pads and they pick up another leg bye. Narine appeals for LBW but they decide against the review. 8 runs off the over.
RR 43/1 after 8 overs.