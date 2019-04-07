Apr 07, 2019 11:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RR vs KKR Highlights IPL 2019: Narine, Lynn power Kolkata's easy chase as the team goes on top of the table
Catch all the highlights from match 21 of IPL 2019 between the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
WICKET! Lynn c Midhun b Gopal 50 (32)
FIFTY up for Lynn! 50 (31)
WICKET! Narine c Smith b Gopal 47 (25)
WICKET! Tripathi c Chawla b Gurney 6 (8)
FIFTY up for Smith! 50 (44)
WICKET! Buttler c Gill b Gurney 37 (34)
WICKET! Rahane decides against a review. Rahane lbw b Prasidh 5(7)
That conclueds the coverage of this match hope you enjoyed it. We will be back tomorrow. Join us then. For now it is good-night
Harry Gurney Player of the Match : It was a pitch that suited my cutter options, so a nice one to make my debut on. I work hard on my variations and on my yorker and it is nice to have them in tough situations, although I didn't use it much tonight. I am working on a knuckle ball but I don't think it'll be ready during the IPL, maybe somewhere in the English summer.
For his spell of 2/25 KKR's Harry Gurney is the Player of the Match
Dinesh Karthik KKR skipper: It was a pretty clinical effort, the bowlers bowled well and the batsmen backed it up well too. In India you get to play on a lot of slow surfaces and you need to adapt to them. We need to improve in a few situations, but that's always the case. Well Harry (Gurney) is a true professional, he's played in leagues all over the world.
Ajinkya Rahane RR captain: I think on this wicket 150-160 would have been good. If we had runs on the board and a slower wicket, I don't think we bowled to our plans. Lots of learning from this game though. Such things happen in cricket, we need to learn from our mistakes. I think we should focus on playing good cricket and improve in the upcoming games. The wicket was going to be slow and we knew that, so we thought it was the right time to give him (Midhun) a game today.
KKR win the match by 8 wickets.
Ben Stokes will bowl. Shubman Gill is on strike. FOUR LEG BYES! First ball is short drifting down leg and brushes the pads to go down to fine leg. Second ball is a dot delivery. Gill gets a single off the third ball. Uthappa is on strike. He gets a single off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. WIDE! Stokes bowl a wide ball and KKR wins.
KKR 140/2 after 13.5 overs
Shreyas Gopal will bowl. Gill is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to long off for a single. Uthappa is on strike. SIX! Short ball and Uthappa hits the ball to mid wicket for a maximum. Uthappa plays the next ball to long off for a single. Gill plays the fourth ball through mid wicket and gets another single. Uthappa is back on strike. SIX! Fuller delivery and Uthappa plays the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Gopal ends the over with a dot ball. 15 runs off the over. 15 runs off the over.
KKR 133/2 after 13 overs
SIX! Fuller delivery and Uthappa plays the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum.
SIX! Short ball and Uthappa hits the ball to mid wicket for a maximum.
Archer is back to bowl. Shubman Gill is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to fine leg for a single. Robin is on strike. No runs off next two deliveries. Uthappa pushes the fourth ball past cover and gets a single. Gill is back on strike. He plays the fifth ball back to Archer. Last ball is a full toss which Gill plays to fine leg for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
KKR 118/2 after 12 overs
Gopal into his 3rd over. Uthappa drives the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Lynn gets down on one knee and slog sweeps the 2nd ball over midwicket for a SIX. He goes for the drive on the next ball but only gets an edge down to third man for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the KKR opener. Uthappa punches the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a single. CAUGHT! Lynn goes for the sweep but only gets a top-edge towards Midhun at deep backward square leg. Shubman Gill walks out to bat and nudges the last ball to midwicket for a run. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.
KKR 115/2 after 11 overs.
Lynn goes for the sweep but doesn't get enough on it as he holes out to Midhun at deep backward square.
SIX! Lynn gets down on one knee and slog sweeps the 2nd ball over midwicket.
Midhun starts with a tossed up delivery and Uthappa shows some great timing as he drives it through cover for a FOUR. Uthappa gets an edge to the 2nd ball and it flies down to third man where Tripathi does well to keep them down to 3 runs. The next ball is short and this time Tripathi can’t reach it in time as Uthappa cuts it for a FOUR. The 4th delivery is defended back to the bowler. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. 13 runs off the over. KKR need just 35 runs off 60 balls to win.
KKR 105/1 after 10 overs.
FOUR! The 3rd ball is short and Uthappa cuts it past short third man for a four.
FOUR! Midhun starts with a tossed up delivery which Uthappa drives past cover beatifully.
Gopal continues. He starts with a fuller delivery outside off which Lynn deposits into the stands over deep square leg for a SIX. He then sweeps the 2nd ball for a single. CAUGHT! Narine slashes at the 3rd ball but only ends up edging it straight towards Smith at slip who makes no mistake. Robin Uthappa walks out to bat. He doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls but tucks the last ball into the leg-side for a single. 8 runs and a wicket from the over.
KKR 92/1 after 9 overs.
WICKET! Narine c Smith b Gopal 47 (25)
Narine looks to cut but only gets a thick edge which flies towards Smith at slip.
SIX! Gopal sends down a fuller delivery outside off and Lynn sweeps it over deep square leg.
Sudhesan Midhun comes into the attack. He starts with a tossed up delivery outside off which Lynn claps to sweeper cover for a single. The next ball is wide down leg. Narine misses with the heave on the 2nd ball as it stays low and comes off the pads to fine leg as they take 2 leg byes. Narine swings at the 3rd ball again and misses as it comes off the pads. He then gets down on one knee and slog sweeps the 4th delivery into the stands over deep square leg for SIX. The 5th delivery is a googly which Narine doesn’t read as he shapes up to defend but gets hit on the pads. The umpire isn’t interested in the LBW appeals though. Narine gets low and slogs the last ball over deep midwicket for another SIX. 16 off the over. KKR need 56 from 72 balls to win.
KKR 84/0 after 8 overs.
SIX! Narine slogs the last ball high over deep midwicket for another six.
SIX! Narine gets down on one knee and slog sweeps the 4th ball over deep square leg.
Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack. He starts with a length ball at the pads which Lynn misses but they steal a leg bye. Narine pokes at the 2nd ball outside off but gets beaten. He then gets a thick outside edge to short third man on the next ball. Narine punches the 4th ball through cover for a single. Lynn doesn’t get any runs off the 5th ball but pulls the last ball to backward square leg for a run. Just 3 runs off the over. KKR need just 72 off 78 balls to win.
KKR 68/0 after 7 overs.
Kulkarni into his 3rd over. He starts with a back of a length delivery outside off which Narine lets go. Narine then clears his front foot and launches the 2nd ball over deep midwicket for a one-bounce FOUR. He then lofts the 3rd ball over midwicket again for 2 runs. The 4th delivery is a length ball at the stumps and this time Narine punches it over mid-on for a FOUR. The next ball is banged short but it’s too high and the umpire signals a wide. He sends down a full delivery outside off which Narine misses. Kulkarni ends the over well with another dot ball. 11 runs off the over. KKR need 75 runs from 84 balls to win.
KKR 65/0 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Narine clears his front foot again and punches the 4th ball over mid-on for another one-bounce four.