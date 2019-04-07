RR vs KKR Highlights IPL 2019: Narine, Lynn power Kolkata's easy chase as the team goes on top of the table

Sudhesan Midhun comes into the attack. He starts with a tossed up delivery outside off which Lynn claps to sweeper cover for a single. The next ball is wide down leg. Narine misses with the heave on the 2nd ball as it stays low and comes off the pads to fine leg as they take 2 leg byes. Narine swings at the 3rd ball again and misses as it comes off the pads. He then gets down on one knee and slog sweeps the 4th delivery into the stands over deep square leg for SIX. The 5th delivery is a googly which Narine doesn’t read as he shapes up to defend but gets hit on the pads. The umpire isn’t interested in the LBW appeals though. Narine gets low and slogs the last ball over deep midwicket for another SIX. 16 off the over. KKR need 56 from 72 balls to win.

KKR 84/0 after 8 overs.