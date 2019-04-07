RR vs KKR match in Jaipur highlights: As it happened

Catch all the top moments from match 21 of IPL 2019 between the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 For match 21 of IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders traveled to Jaipur to face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to bowl. Rajasthan made two changes, bringing in Prashant Chopra in place of Stuart Binny and Sudhesan Midhun for Varun Aaron. For KKR, Harry Gurney came in for Lockie Ferguson. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/10 KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna got his team to a great start as he trapped RR captain Ajinkya Rahane in front of the wickets in just the 2nd over of the match. Rahane made just 5 runs as RR were 5/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/10 Jos Buttler then along with Steve Smith stitched a 72-run stand as the two went about rebuilding Rajasthan's innings. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/10 KKR's debutant Gurney dismissed Buttler in the 12th over. Buttler was deceived by a slower ball as he tried a big shot but only to be caught by Shubman Gill at the edge of the rope. Buttler made 37 off 34 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/10 Smith completed his fifty in the 15th over before Gurney returned to bowl the 16th over and got the wicket of Rahul Tripathi. The batsman lofted another slower ball from the bowler in the air to be caught by Piyush Chawla near cover. Tripathi made 6 off 8 balls as RR were 105/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/10 Smith along with Ben Stokes added 32 runs in last 4 overs as RR finished with a total of 139/3 in their quota of 20 overs. Smith remained unbeaten on 73 while Stokes was not-out on 7. Gurney was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he bowled a spell of 2/25. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/10 Chasing 139, KKR openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine got their team to a blazing start as the two blasted 54 runs in first five overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/10 Smith took a great reflex catch standing at first slip in the 9th over to dismiss Narine. The KKR opener had by then done bulk of damage as he raced his way to 47 off 25 balls. KKR were 91/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/10 Lynn competed his first fifty of the season in the 11th over as he worked a single off a Shreyas Gopal delivery. The batsman got out in the very same over as he top edged a ball to S Midhun. Lynn made 50 off 32 balls. KKR at 114/2 were already in the driving seat. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/10 Robin Uthappa and Shubman Gill knocked off the remaining runs in another 4 overs to help Kolkata to an easy win by 8 wickets. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 7, 2019 11:11 pm