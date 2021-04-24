MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | RR vs KKR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 Score | RR vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders are taking on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in Match 18 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
April 24, 2021 / 06:01 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson during an IPL match in 2020 (Image: BCCI, IPL)

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson during an IPL match in 2020 (Image: BCCI, IPL)

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are facing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 18 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Both teams, Sanju Samson's RR and Eoin Morgan-led KKR, have won only one of the four matches each they have played so far this season.

KKR lead RR 12-10 in the head-to-head battle.

RR squad: Sanju Samson (Captain and WK), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi

Close

Related stories

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #Rajasthan Royals #Sports
first published: Apr 24, 2021 06:01 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.