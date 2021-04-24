IPL 2021 | RR vs KKR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson during an IPL match in 2020 (Image: BCCI, IPL)

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are facing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 18 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Both teams, Sanju Samson's RR and Eoin Morgan-led KKR, have won only one of the four matches each they have played so far this season.

KKR lead RR 12-10 in the head-to-head battle.

RR squad: Sanju Samson (Captain and WK), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here: