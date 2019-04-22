RR vs DC match Live IPL 2019: Delhi start strong as Rabada runs-out Samson early

Ishant to Rahane. Ishant starts off with a beauty of a ball as it is pitched short and leaves the batsman. FOUR! Back of the length ball from Ishant and Rahane just pushes the ball through cover for a boundary. Third ball is a dot delivery. Rahane plays the fourth ball to the fielder at mid-off but gets no runs. Rahane dabs the fifth ball right in front of him but gets no runs. Rahane plays the last ball to leg side for a single. 5 runs off the over.

RR 5/0 after first over