Apr 22, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RR vs DC match Live IPL 2019: Delhi start strong as Rabada runs-out Samson early
Catch all the live action from match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals being played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Axar Patel will bowl. Rahane is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Pitched up delivery from Axar and which is drifting into the pads and Rahane flicks the ball over mid-wicket for a boundary. Rahane plays the next ball to mid-on and takes a single. Steve Smith is on strike. The batsman plays the next delivery to mid-on and charges down the other end for a single. Rahane plays the fifth ball down to long-on for another run. Smith plays the last ball down to long-on for a run. 8 runs off the over.
RR 18/1 after 3 overs
Kagiso Rabada will bowl. Rahane is on strike. RUN OUT! Rahane plays the ball right in front of him and calls for a run and then refuses. Sanju Samson is half-way down the track as Rabada picks the ball and hits the bull’s eye to send Samson back. Second ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Pitched up delivery from Rabada and Rahane punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Rahane plays the fourth ball to the fielder at point. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Rahane works the last ball down to third-man for a single. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
RR 10/1 after 2 overs
Ishant to Rahane. Ishant starts off with a beauty of a ball as it is pitched short and leaves the batsman. FOUR! Back of the length ball from Ishant and Rahane just pushes the ball through cover for a boundary. Third ball is a dot delivery. Rahane plays the fourth ball to the fielder at mid-off but gets no runs. Rahane dabs the fifth ball right in front of him but gets no runs. Rahane plays the last ball to leg side for a single. 5 runs off the over.
RR 5/0 after first over
Ishant Sharma will open the bowling for DC. On strike for RR will be Ajinkya Rahane.
DC players are being led on their field by their skipper Shreyas Iyer. RR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson follow the DC players.
Live action begins shortly!
This is how the toss went down at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
Steve Smith RR captain: Looks better than most of the surfaces we've seen here. I would have bowled first as well because we don't know if dew will be a factor but well, have to bat first and bat well. We haven't played as well as we would have liked here, or anywhere for that matter. Hopefully, we can take confidence from that and move forward. We're unchanged!
Shreyas Iyer DC captain: We're gonna bowl first. Majority of the sides have won chasing here, so we're going by that. Our side likes chasing these days and that gives confidence for us. One change- Morris in for Lamichhane
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opt to bowl first
Jofra Archer (RR): Jofra Archer has scalped 11 wickets in 9 matches this season. He averages 21.09 at an economy of 6.62.
Shikhar Dhawan (DC): Shikhar Dhawan has scored 347 runs this season with the best of 97*. He is scoring runs at an average of 38.55.
Shikhar Dhawan and Jofra Archer are the two players to watch out for in this match.
Head to Head RR vs DC
The two sides have played against each other 18 times. RR have won 11 of those matches while DC have clinched wins on renaming seven occasions.
Down the order, even Axar Patel is capable of accelerating the run-rate. As far as bowling is concerned, Delhi Capitals heavily depend on Kagiso Rabada although they have variety in medium pacers Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane and spinners Amit Mishra and Axar Patel. Another victory for Delhi will brighten their chances of making the playoffs and they would leave no stone unturned to achieve a win against the home side.
Delhi Capitals have a solid batting line up with a blend of experience and youth. Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation with a fluent 56 of 41 balls and skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed with an unbeaten 58 off 49 balls to win their last game. With Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw at the top and the likes of Rishabh Pant, Iyer and Colin Ingram to follow, Delhi would start as a confident batting unit.
Tripathi was impressive during his 45-ball fifty against Kings XI Punjab, while Rahane was too slow in his 21-ball 26 as Rajasthan failed to chase down 182, finishing at 170/7. With Smith back in form, having almost recovered from his elbow injury, and the youngsters like Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag coming good with the bat, Rajasthan would fancy their chances. Though their bowling still remains a worry in death overs. Except Jofra Archer and leg spinner Shreyas Gopal, none of the bowlers has been consistent.
Rajasthan would look to continue to capitalise on their home advantage under new captain Smith. But they would certainly miss their prolific opener, Jos Buttler. Anjikya Rahane, who has been struggling with his form and also seemed to be out of ideas, was eventually stripped of captaincy and might also lose his opening slot to Rahul Tripathi
Chennai Super Kings sit at the top of the points table with 14 points from 9 matches. At the bottom of the table are Royal Challenegers Bangalore managing mere 3 wins from 10 outings. Check the detained points table, the Orange Cap holder, the Purple Cap holder here.
However, Rajasthan would be a bit more desperate than Delhi as they are languishing at the second last position in the points table with just three wins from nine outings
Rajasthan Royals also won their match by five wickets against a formidable Mumbai Indians as Steve Smith celebrated his return at the helm with a captain's innings.