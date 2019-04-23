App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 12:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

RR vs DC IPL 2019 match report: Pant fires Delhi Capitals to six-wicket win over Rajasthan, go top of table

Thanks to the win Delhi over take Chennai to go on the top of the points table

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rajasthan Royals did not know what to bowl, where to bowl at Rishabh Pant, whose blistering 78 gave Delhi Capitals a six-wicket win and pole position in the IPL, at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 22.

While striking six fours and four sixes during his 36-ball furious gallop, Pant showed why his World Cup exclusion became a subject of intense debate.

Shikhar Dhawan got Delhi Capitals off to a rollicking start with a barrage of fours and sixes, adding 72 runs for the opening wicket with Prithvi Shaw in only 7.3 overs.

But it was Pant, who played the most influential role in DC's win, finishing it off with a six.

related news

After a quiet first over, Dhawan cut loose and hammered Dhawal Kulkarni for a six over deep square and leg and a four. Having removed Kulkarni from the attack, Dhawan went down on his knee and whacked Shreyas Gopal over fine-leg for another maximum, and then hit two successive fours.

Kulkarni was brought back and the senior India opener responded with two more boundaries.

Shaw had luck on his side as Ashton Turner dropped him on 10, and the young batsman capitalised on that by hitting a few boundaries.

After pulling Gopal for a four, Dhawan was stumped while going down the wicket, and DC skipper Shreyas Iyer fell to a horrendous shot.

But Shaw and Pant added runs in double quick time to help Delhi Capitals cross the line. While Shaw was contend to play second fiddle when Dhawan attacked, he opened up in the company of Pant, who found the fence regularly.

It was a mature knock by Pant, who reached his half century in 26 balls.

Earlier, blending panache with power, Ajinkya Rahane roared back to form with a scintillating century and propelled Rajasthan Royals to 191 for six.

Rahane remained not out on 105 off 63 balls, decorating his knock with three sixes and 11 fours, while Steve Smith contributed 50 off 32 deliveries.

Asked to bat after Iyer called correctly at the toss, Rahane spearheaded Rajasthan Royals' innings after getting a life on 16, the culprit being Ishant Sharma, who dropped a sitter at sort fine-leg. The drop hurt the visitors, but Delhi did well to prevent RR from going past 200.

Entering the game with over 650 runs against Delhi in the league, Rahane chose his favourite opponents to find form, and when he walked back to the dressing room, he had over 750 to his name.

To start with, Rahane drove Ishant through a crowded off-side field for a boundary, a shot that had his characteristic elegance written all over it.

Stripped of captaincy last week following a string of poor results, the 30-year-old went into attack mode and smashed Axar Patel for a six and a four at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, which had a dash of pink.

Seeing the flight early, Rahane danced down the crowd to hoist's Axar ball over him and into the sightscreen.

Unfazed by the sight of pacer Kagiso Rabada steaming in, he smoked the South African's short of a length delivery down the ground for another maximum. Rahane soon brought up his second IPL hundred, the first coming seven years ago.

He raised his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd and his dugout that was as relieved as the batsman himself.

Meanwhile, Smith, who replaced Rahane as captain hours before the start of their last match against Mumbai Indians, struck medium pacer Sherfane Rutherford for three consecutive boundaries to score his second successive half century of the season.

And even as Smith and Ben Stokes gout out in quick succession, Rahane was going strong, swiftly hitting Morris for a boundary over mid-off. At the other end, Ashton Turner fell for a third golden duck.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 11:55 pm

tags #cricket #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2019 #Rajasthan Royals

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat RR, topples CSK to reach the ...

Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: There's a lot more to the supermodel than h ...

Happy Birthday Dev Patel: How a technophobe played a technology expert ...

Exclusive: Have a look at Vivek Oberoi’s brand new bungalow in Juhu! ...

Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls i ...

Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut's accusations against father Mahesh Bhatt ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan had 'mood swings' during the shooting of Bharat ...

Thanks to Omar Abdullah, we just revisited a Kashmiri Game of Thrones ...

Did you know? Ranveer Singh replaced Randeep Hooda as the lead in '83

In Pics, Match 40, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2019 | Stubborn Bails Deny Archer and RR Wicket Yet Again

IPL 2019 | Selection Snub on My Mind but Backed Myself: Pant

IPL 2019 | Rahane Revels in New Found Freedom at Top of Royals Order

BJP MP Udit Raj Asks Party to Clear Confusion Over His Candidature Fro ...

IPL 2019 | Consistent Dhawan Does it Again For Delhi

Snapshot: Delhi Spoil Rahane's Party

Flood, Faith or Flyovers? As Pathanamthitta Gets Divided Over Sabarima ...

BEML and Syndicate Bank Sign MoU to Book Business Worth Rs 100 Crore

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: 72-hour campaigning ban on Navjot Singh Sidhu fr ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Political ad spend on Facebook picks up in April

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: 2008 Olympic medalist Vijender is Congress candi ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Wall Street dips ahead of earnings deluge

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Day after Easter blasts, challenge for Sri Lanka is to prevent existin ...

As Karnataka goes for final round of polling, BJP and Congress-JD(S) p ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.