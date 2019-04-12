RR vs CSK IPL 2019: Santner's last ball heroics seals a thriller for Chennai

Catch all the top moments from match 25 of IPL 2019 between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 For match 25 of IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings traveled to Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals. CSK Skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson who missed RR's previous match was declared fit and was back in the playing XI. RR also gave a maiden start to 17-year-old Riyan Parag. For CSK Scott Kuggeleijn and Harbhajan Singh made way for Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/13 RR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler hammered CSK bowlers for 25 runs in first 2 overs before Deepak Chahar trapped the RR captain LBW on the fifth ball of the third over. Rahane made 14 off 11 as RR were 31/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/13 There was more delight in store for the Yellow army as they sent back Buttler and Sanju Samson in quick succession. Buttler was dismissed by Shardul Thakur on a personal score of 23 while Mitchell Santner picked the wicket of Samson. RR were struggling at 53/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/13 Regular wickets became the feature of RR's innings. Ravindra Jadeja rolled his arm over and picked the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Steve Smith to leave RR reeling at 78/5. Smith's wicket was Jadeja's 100th IPL wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/13 17-year-old Parag played a steady innings of 16 off 14 balls before he edged a delivery from Thakur back to Dhoni. RR were 103/6 when Parag made his way back to the dug out. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/13 All-rounder Ben Stokes played a secured innings of 28 from 26 balls before he became Chahar's second victim of the evening. In an attempt to play a big shot Stokes was clean-bowled. RR were 103/6. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/13 Rearguard action by Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer helped RR to a competitive total of 151/7. Gopal made unbeaten 19 off 7 balls while Archer was not out on 13 off 12 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/13 The Chennai run-chase got off to a horrid start as Dhawal Kulkarni registered a wicket-maiden in the 1st over where he castled Shane Watson. Jofra Archer then showed great prowess in the field as he picked up the ball at short fine leg and connected with a direct-hit at the non-striker’s to run out Suresh Raina in the next over. CSK were down to 5/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/13 Things got worse for Chennai as Unadkat got Faf du Plessis caught out in the 4th over. Stokes then flew to his left and took a brilliant catch-of-the-season contender at backward point to dismiss Kedar Jadhav off Archer’s bowling in the 6th over. Chennai were reeling at 24/4 when Kedar walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/13 The early wickets brought MS Dhoni out to the crease much earlier than anticipated. The CSK skipper went on to stitch a brilliant partnership with Ambati Rayudu to steady the innings. Rayudu even brought up his fifty in the 15th over with a boundary off Unadkat. Rayudu got out in the 18th over trying to a hit a delivery from Gopal but holing a straight forward catch to Ben Stoke. Rayudu made 57 off 47 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/13 Dhoni completed his fifty in the 19th over as he worked a ball from Jofra Archer for 2 runs. Dhoni's and Rayudu's partnership took the chase for CSK into the last over with the team needing 17 runs to win. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 12/13 Rahane gave the responsibility to bowl the last over to Stokes. Jadeja was on strike. The over started with Jadeja hitting the ball over the bowler's head for a maximum. Stokes next bowled a No Ball on which Jadeja managed a single. Dhoni worked the second ball for 2 runs. On the third ball Stokes bowled a yorker and Dhoni was clean bowled. The match went down all the way down to the last ball with CSK needing 3 runs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 13/13 With 3 runs needed off the last ball, Santner hit a huge six to clinch a thrilling win for CSK. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 12, 2019 12:32 am