App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 12:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RR vs CSK IPL 2019: Santner's last ball heroics seals a thriller for Chennai

Catch all the top moments from match 25 of IPL 2019 between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
For match 25 of IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings traveled to Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals. CSK Skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson who missed RR's previous match was declared fit and was backing in the playing XI. For CSK Scott Kuggeleijn and Harbhajan Singh made way for Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur.
1/13

For match 25 of IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings traveled to Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals. CSK Skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson who missed RR's previous match was declared fit and was back in the playing XI. RR also gave a maiden start to 17-year-old Riyan Parag. For CSK Scott Kuggeleijn and Harbhajan Singh made way for Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
RR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler hammered CSK bowlers for 25 runs in first 2 overs before Deepak Chahar trapped the RR captain LBW on the fifth ball of the third over. Rahane made 14 off 11 as RR were 31/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/13

RR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler hammered CSK bowlers for 25 runs in first 2 overs before Deepak Chahar trapped the RR captain LBW on the fifth ball of the third over. Rahane made 14 off 11 as RR were 31/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
RR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler hammered CSK bowlers for 25 runs in first 2 overs before Shardul Thakur trapped the RR captain LBW on the fifth ball of the third over. Rahane made 14 off 11 as RR were 31/1.
3/13

There was more delight in store for the Yellow army as they sent back Buttler and Sanju Samson in quick succession. Buttler was dismissed by Shardul Thakur on a personal score of 23 while Mitchell Santner picked the wicket of Samson. RR were struggling at 53/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Regular wickets became the feature of RR's innings. Ravindra Jadeja rolled his arm over and picked the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Steve Smith to leave RR were reeling at 78/5. Smith's wicket was Jadeja's 100th IPL wicket.
4/13

Regular wickets became the feature of RR's innings. Ravindra Jadeja rolled his arm over and picked the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Steve Smith to leave RR reeling at 78/5. Smith's wicket was Jadeja's 100th IPL wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
17-year-old Parag played a steady innings of 16 off 14 balls before he edged a delivery from Thakur back to Dhoni. RR were 103/6 when Parag made his way back to the dug out.
5/13

17-year-old Parag played a steady innings of 16 off 14 balls before he edged a delivery from Thakur back to Dhoni. RR were 103/6 when Parag made his way back to the dug out. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
All-rounder Ben Stokes played a secured innings of 28 from 26 balls before he became Chahar's third victim of the evening. In an attempt to play a big shot Stokes was clean-bowled. RR were 103/6.
6/13

All-rounder Ben Stokes played a secured innings of 28 from 26 balls before he became Chahar's second victim of the evening. In an attempt to play a big shot Stokes was clean-bowled. RR were 103/6. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rearguard action by Shreyas Gopal and Jora Archer helped RR to a competitive total of 151/7. Gopal made unbeaten 19 off 7 balls while Archer was not out on 13 off 12 balls.
7/13

Rearguard action by Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer helped RR to a competitive total of 151/7. Gopal made unbeaten 19 off 7 balls while Archer was not out on 13 off 12 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The Chennai run-chase got off to a horrid start as Dhawal Kulkarni registered a wicket-maiden in the 1st over where he castled Shane Watson. Jofra Archer then showed great prowess in the field as he picked up the ball at short fine leg and connected with a direct-hit at the non-striker’s to run out Suresh Raina in the next over. CSK were down to 5/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
8/13

The Chennai run-chase got off to a horrid start as Dhawal Kulkarni registered a wicket-maiden in the 1st over where he castled Shane Watson. Jofra Archer then showed great prowess in the field as he picked up the ball at short fine leg and connected with a direct-hit at the non-striker’s to run out Suresh Raina in the next over. CSK were down to 5/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Things got worse for Chennai as Unadkat got Faf du Plessis caught out in the 4th over. Stokes then flew to his left and took a brilliant catch-of-the-season contender at backward point to dismiss Kedar Jadhav off Archer’s bowling in the 6th over. Chennai were reeling at 24/4 when Kedar walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
9/13

Things got worse for Chennai as Unadkat got Faf du Plessis caught out in the 4th over. Stokes then flew to his left and took a brilliant catch-of-the-season contender at backward point to dismiss Kedar Jadhav off Archer’s bowling in the 6th over. Chennai were reeling at 24/4 when Kedar walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The early wickets brought MS Dhoni out to the crease much earlier than anticipated. The CSK skipper went on to stitch a brilliant partnership with Ambati Rayudu to steady the innings. Rayudu even brought up his fifty in the 15th over with a boundary off Unadkat. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
10/13

The early wickets brought MS Dhoni out to the crease much earlier than anticipated. The CSK skipper went on to stitch a brilliant partnership with Ambati Rayudu to steady the innings. Rayudu even brought up his fifty in the 15th over with a boundary off Unadkat.  Rayudu got out in the 18th over trying to a hit a delivery from Gopal but holing a straight forward catch to Ben Stoke. Rayudu made 57 off 47 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Dhoni completed his fifty in the 19th over as he worked a ball from Jofra Archer for 2 runs. Dhoni's and Rayudu's partnership took the chase for CSK into the last over with the team needing 17 runs to win.
11/13

Dhoni completed his fifty in the 19th over as he worked a ball from Jofra Archer for 2 runs. Dhoni's and Rayudu's partnership took the chase for CSK into the last over with the team needing 17 runs to win.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rahane gave the responsibility to bowl the last over to Stokes. Jadeja was on strike. The over started with Jadeja hitting the ball over the bowler's head for a maximum. Stokes next bowled a No Ball on which Jadeja managed a single. Dhoni worked the second ball for 2 runs. On the third ball Stokes bowled a yorker and Dhoni was clean bowled. The match went down all the way down to the last ball with CSK needing 3 runs.
12/13

Rahane gave the responsibility to bowl the last over to Stokes. Jadeja was on strike. The over started with Jadeja hitting the ball over the bowler's head for a maximum. Stokes next bowled a No Ball on which Jadeja managed a single. Dhoni worked the second ball for 2 runs. On the third ball Stokes bowled a yorker and Dhoni was clean bowled. The match went down all the way down to the last ball with CSK needing 3 runs.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
With 3 runs needed off the last ball, Santner hit a huge six to clinch a thrilling win for CSK.
13/13

With 3 runs needed off the last ball, Santner hit a huge six to clinch a thrilling win for CSK.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 12:32 am

tags #Chennai Super Kings #CSK #IPL #IPL 2019 #R&R #Rajasthan Royals #Slideshow

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces schedule wrap in Chulbul Pandey style

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu star in Che ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have a ‘first class’ time in J ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

International Pet Day: Hardik Pandya celebrates with his dogs Bentley ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Vada in a big bowl of sambar! Anand Mahindra gives the black hole a de ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

In Pics, Match 25, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

West Indies Name Floyd Reifer as Interim Coach Ahead of World Cup

IPL 2019 | Dhoni Calls for CSK to Work on Weaknesses After RR Win

IPL 2019 | Dhoni Storms onto Field to Confront Umpires After No-ball C ...

IPL 2019 | Santner's Last-ball Six Helps CSK Win a Thriller Against RR

Andhra Pradesh Board to Declare AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 Tod ...

IPL 2019 | Snapshot: Chennai Edge Out Rajasthan in Last-Ball Thriller

IPL 2019 | Chennai's Last-Ball Win Leaves Twitter in Raptures

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Declare Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year S ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

Gold holds near two-week high on dovish central banks

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha Election Phase 1: Assam sees turnout of 67.4%; Narendra Modi ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Cologne Boxing World Cup: Pinki Rani, Sakshi assure India of two more ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.