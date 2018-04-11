RR v DD: Rahane, Gambhir seek first win as IPL returns to Jaipur after 4 seasons

Hosts Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur on Wednesday, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) returns to the Pink City after four seasons.

No IPL matches were played at this venue during the period due to a tussle between the BCCI and the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), that owns the ground.

The last season when RR played on home turf, they ended up winning all seven league home games.

Both RR and DD, are coming out of loses in their opening games against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

Recap

On Sunday, Daredevils batted first and set a target of 167 runs. Skipper Gautam Gambhir scored 55 runs off 42 balls while Rishabh Pant and Chris Morris made useful contributions of 28 and 27 runs, respectively.

Mohit Sharma and Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked two wickets each, while skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and spin partner Axar Patel claimed one each.

In reply, KXIP's KL Rahul, lead from the front and scored 51 runs off 16 balls. This was the fastest half-century in the history of the tournament.

Mayank Agarwal and Yuvraj Singh could not score big before Karun Nair’s 33-ball 55 kept the side steady.

David Miller and Marcus Stoinis won the match for KXIP with seven wickets to spare.

A day later, Rajasthan Royals returned to the IPL after a two-year suspension. Batting first, the Royals lost both openers early.

Sanju Samson scored 47 runs in 42 balls, but the remaining batsmen failed to support him as the side collapsed and ended up at 125/9 in 20 overs.

The target was an easy task for Sunrisers, who lost Wriddhiman Saha early. Shikhar Dhawan’s 57-ball 78 and Captain Kane Williamson’s 35-ball 36 sealed the match for Hyderabad with 4.1 overs to spare and 9 wickets in hand.

The setup

The weather in the Pink City has been cloudy, while a drizzle is expected.

“We were hit hard by the RCA ban. Despite financial crunch we maintained the wicket and the outfield. There has not been much cricket on it but we have tried hard to sustain grass on it because it is this ingrown grass which binds the soil of the wicket,” veteran curator Taposh Chatterjee said.

"It is not the 200 run kind of wicket but 160-170 would be achievable because ball would come nicely on to the bat. The bowlers would also have something for them. They might find good bounce out of this surface,” Chatterjee added.

The pitch, where the ball is coming on to the bat, is something that the Royals batsmen would relish.

Both sides will be looking to get their first win of the season.

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Shahbaz Nadeem, Naman Ojha, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Daniel Christian, Sayan Ghosh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ankit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, D'Arcy Short, Dushmantha Chameera, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, S Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mahipal Lomror, Jatin Saxena, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Zahir Khan and Rahul Tripathi.

Timing and venue: 20:00 IST, Wednesday | Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

(With PTI inputs)