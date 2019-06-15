Root stars with both bat and ball as England trash West Indies by 8 wickets

Catch all the top moments from match 19 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and West Indies played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 England and West Indies squared off for match 19 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Eoin Morgan won the Toss and opted to bowl. England named an unchanged side while Windies made 3 changes with Evin Lewis, Andre Russell and Shannon Gabriel coming in for Darren Bravo, Ashley Nurse and Kemar Roach. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Chris Woakes got England off to a great start when he castled Evin Lewis for just 2 runs in the 3rd over. Chris Gayle and Shai Hope then stitched together a 50-run partnership to steady the innings but Liam Plunkett ended their stand when he got Gayle caught out in the 13th over. Mark Wood then got rid of Hope in the next over reducing West Indies to 55/3. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer then stuck in and put together an 89-run stand for the 4th wicket. Eoin Morgan then handed the ball to Joe Root looking for a breakthrough. Root delivered with the ball getting rid of Hetmyer and the Windies skipper Jason Holder. Both batsmen were dismissed caught and bowled. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Root’s double-strike provided the breakthrough as none of the remaining batsmen were able to stitch long partnerships. Wood got rid of Russell in the 37th over with a bouncer which the Windies all-rounder pulled to deep midwicket. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Jofra Archer then sent back Pooran and Sheldon Cottrell in the 40th over. Pooran was the highest-scoring batsman with 63 runs while Cottrell was dismissed for a ‘Golden Duck’. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Archer and Wood both finished with three wickets each as they got rid of Carlos Brathwaite and Shannon Gabriel respectively. Windies finished with just 212 runs after 44.4 overs. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 England were without both Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan for the run-chase after the two picked up injuries while fielding. Joe Root walked out to open the innings along with Jonny Bairstow. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 The two got England off to a great start with a 95-run partnership off just 88 balls. The partnership was finally broken in the 15th over when Bairstow pulled a Gabriel delivery to Brathwaite at third man. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Due to their injury problems England promoted Chris Woakes up to no. 3 spot on the batting order. He performed brilliantly adding 104 runs with Root for the 2nd wicket. Root was in sublime form at the crease and soon brought up his half-century off just 50 balls in the 18th over. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 With England within touching distance of victory Woakes (40 off 54 balls) lost his wicket in the 32nd over with substitute fielder Fabian Allen taking a sublime catch. Root brought up his second century of the tournament in the next over and together with Stokes led the team to an 8-wicket victory. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 15, 2019 12:12 am