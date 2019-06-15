Root stars with both bat and ball as England trash West Indies by 8 wickets

Chris Woakes got England off to a great start when he castled Evin Lewis for just 2 runs in the 3rd over. Chris Gayle and Shai Hope then stitched together a 50-run partnership to steady the innings but Liam Plunkett ended their stand when he got Gayle caught out in the 13th over. Mark Wood then got rid of Hope in the next over reducing West Indies to 55/3. (Image: Reuters)