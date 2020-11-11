Rohit Sharma’s strokeful reminder to ICC, before Ponting’s eyes

The IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals had Rohit Sharma on one side and Ricky Ponting on the other, although only as a coach.

Hmm. Interesting.

In March, the ICC conducted a Twitter poll, asking users which batsman had the best pull shot. The options were Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, Herschelle Gibbs and Ricky Ponting.

Sharma, almost synonymous with the pull, was surprisingly ignored. It was like taking a vote on the sorest loser in history and not having Donald Trump among the options.

According to Cricinfo, from the year 2015 to March 2020, Sharma hit the highest number of sixes in international cricket with the pull (116). Eoin Morgan was a distant second with 47.

Naturally, Sharma was not too happy at the ICC’s oversight. The lockdown had just begun then, and he sent cricket’s ruling body a sardonic reply, ‘‘Someone’s missing here (in the list)?? Not easy to work from home I guess.”

In the IPL final, Sharma found his touch with an assured 68. The pull was on show too, the six off Anrich Nortje in the fourth over being just one example. “He was born to play this shot,” the commentator said. Sitting in the Delhi dugout, Ponting would have nodded his appreciation for his compatriot in the pantheon of pullers.

Both Ponting and Sharma learnt the pull due to similar physical and infrastructural circumstances. They are not too tall, and played a lot of their junior cricket on bouncy artificial surfaces. If you wanted to score, you had to pull.

“In school cricket, in Borivali where I used to stay, if you didn’t have a pull shot or cut shot, you couldn’t survive,” Sharma once said. “Nobody was going to bowl up to you. They were all going to bowl short and bounce you out. And the ball rises, so at times you had to play the pull off the front foot there. For most parts, you had to stay on the back foot. When most Indians walk out to bat, the first few deliveries are short balls.”

Ponting, talking about how he developed the pull, said in an interview, “It probably became a strength of mine because of where I grew up (Tasmania). I was a 10 or 11-year-old playing A-grade cricket against some of the fastest bowlers in the state. I was always playing on synthetic wickets as well, where the ball bounced higher. I was never a big kid so the ball was around chest height and it (the pull) was a way to get the ball away from me. I was always looking to get on the front foot. And because I had the bat and hands nice and high and above the bounce of the ball, it was always a natural shot for me.”

That Sharma often takes the aerial route with his pull shows his approach to it is fundamentally different from the coaching manual. The traditional way is to close the face of the bat and play it along the ground. As Mahela Jayawardene, a fine puller, once said in an instructional video, “You hit the ball downward from neck or chest height and get your wrist over the ball and hit it through the gap. It is a controlled shot.”

On the other hand, Sharma gets into position and tonks it skyward. What’s distinctive about him is how quickly his torso swivels. And, as Aakash Chopra analysed, he does not take a big step forward.

Sourav Ganguly, once speaking about Sharma’s pull, said, “With time, with confidence, he has mastered [pulling] that length [of a delivery].”

Time for another poll by ICC. And a better researched one this time.