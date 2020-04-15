App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rohit Sharma's effortless batting leaves England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler in awe

"Rohit Sharma I think is an awesome player" Buttler said during an Instagram live session on Rajasthan Royals page.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

England batsman Jos Buttler was effusive in his praise for Rohit Sharma, describing the India opener as an awesome player, who can "effortlessly" take down any opposition by scoring big hundreds.

"Rohit Sharma I think is an awesome player" Buttler said during an Instagram live session on Rajasthan Royals page.

Also read: England playing different formats at once is not a problem for Jos Buttler

Close

"Effortless. Quite a lot of Indian players have that awesome style."

related news

"He has been fantastic for a long time and I just like the way he bats and the effortless nature in which he takes people down."

Rohit is currently regarded as one of the greatest ODI players, ranked only behind India skipper Virat Kohli at the top of the ICC rankings. The Mumbaikar is the only batsman to have scored three double hundreds in the format.

The 32-year-old had equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in World Cup matches when he scored five hundreds at the 2019 World Cup to end up as the highest-scorer with 648 runs.

"One of the things I have seen with Rohit is that if he gets in, he scores big runs and really affects the game. He must have scored 4-5 hundreds in the World Cup last year" said Buttler, who had shared the dressing room with Rohit at Mumbai Indians in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Buttler feels the Indian players now have become better in negotiating short balls.

"I think a few years ago people used to attack Indian players with the short ball but Rohit smashes them. Then you go fuller and he smashes them right down the ground."

Also read: Kohli, Rohit consolidate top batting positions; Bumrah leads bowlers pack in ICC ODI rankings

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #cricket

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.