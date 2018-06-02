App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rohit Sharma to throw ceremonial 'First Pitch' for Seattle Mariners

Rohit Sharma is the first Indian cricketer to be given this honour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India batsman Rohit Sharma has been invited by Major League Baseball club Seattle Mariners to throw the ceremonial "First Pitch".

Sharma is the first Indian cricketer to be given this honour.

He will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Safeco Field, home ground of Seattle Mariners, at 12:30 pm Pacific Standard Time on June 3, (which would be 1am on June 4 as per Indian time) as a pregame activity against the Tampa Bay Rays, a media release said.

The baseball league in America has a historic ritual in which a guest of honour is invited to throw a ceremonial first pitch to mark the start of the game, the release informed.

The star India batsman is on a 3-city US tour as part of "Desh-Legends of Cricket Series", the release added.
First Published on Jun 2, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #Major League Baseball #Rohit Sharma #Seattle Mariners

