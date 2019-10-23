App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rohit Sharma third Indian to reach top 10 in all three formats, Rahane at career-best fifth

After Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Shrama has become the third Indian batsman to be in the top-10 ICC rankings across formats.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rohit Sharma has enjoyed a brilliant 2019. The Indian opener has hit 3 centuries in Tests and 6 centuries in ODIs.

After a stellar Cricket World Cup in which the 32-year  batsman hit a record 5 hundred he was given the opportunity of opening in Test cricket against South Africa.

Rohit impressed in the new role as well hitting 3 hundred which included one double-hundred.

Close

Rohit's consistent show with the bat has made him the third Indian batsman to reach the top 10 in all three formats. The Mumbai batsman has emulated captain Virat Kohli and retired opener Gautam Gambhir as his knock of 212 in the third Test in Ranchi helped him advance 12 places to 10th position in the ICC Test Player Rankings.



Rohit is now ranked second in ODI cricket, 10th in Tests and seventh in T20Is.

Rohit's player of the series effort of 529 runs helped him make huge strides from 44th place before the series. The 'Hitman' has held a career-high ranking of second in ODIs (in February 2018) and seventh in T20Is (November 2018).

Kohli is ranked number one in ODI cricket, holds second rank in Test cricket and No.10 in T20Is. During his playing days Gambhir had been inside the top-10 rankings across formats.

(with PTI inputs)

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #cricket #ICC #Rohit Sharma

