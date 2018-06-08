App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rohit Sharma reveals how Ravindra Jadeja gave him a scare he'll never forget

Sharma was recounting how he and India teammates Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja were having the time of their lives on a jungle safari

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Source: Instagram/Rohit Sharma
Source: Instagram/Rohit Sharma

India opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma revealed in a chat show that Ravindra Jadeja once scared him out of his wits when the two were on the tour to South Africa recently.

Sharma was recounting how he and India teammates Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja were having the time of their lives on a jungle safari when the trio, and Sharma and Rahane's wives, spotted a couple of cheetahs who were enjoying a prey they had just brought down.

To the dashing opening batsman's horror, the Cheetahs suddenly turned and started staring at the visitors.

"It was because of Jadeja, he was making noises and calling them. And we said, what are you doing! We are in a jungle. If the cheetahs see us, they will make us their prey. But it was the best experience of our lives," Sharma recalled on YouTube chat show 'What the duck'.

Sharma then said that it probably wasn't the best of decisions to take Jadeja along, and that they should've left him in the car. The opener also said that he was the most scared of all the people on the jeep.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 07:55 am

tags #Ajinkya Rahane #cricket #Ravindra Jadeja #Rohit Sharma

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.