Rohit Sharma reveals how Ravindra Jadeja gave him a scare he'll never forget

India opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma revealed in a chat show that Ravindra Jadeja once scared him out of his wits when the two were on the tour to South Africa recently.

Sharma was recounting how he and India teammates Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja were having the time of their lives on a jungle safari when the trio, and Sharma and Rahane's wives, spotted a couple of cheetahs who were enjoying a prey they had just brought down.

To the dashing opening batsman's horror, the Cheetahs suddenly turned and started staring at the visitors.

"It was because of Jadeja, he was making noises and calling them. And we said, what are you doing! We are in a jungle. If the cheetahs see us, they will make us their prey. But it was the best experience of our lives," Sharma recalled on YouTube chat show 'What the duck'.

Sharma then said that it probably wasn't the best of decisions to take Jadeja along, and that they should've left him in the car. The opener also said that he was the most scared of all the people on the jeep.